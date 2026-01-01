$19,500+ GST
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
ES S-AWC, BU Cam, Htd Seats, Adaptive Cruise
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
ES S-AWC, BU Cam, Htd Seats, Adaptive Cruise
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-3325
Certified
$19,500
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,678 KM
Vehicle Description
Balance of Factory Warranty, WHY BUY FROM DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
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Powertrain
Additional Features
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