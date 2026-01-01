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<p>Balance of Factory Warranty, WHY BUY FROM DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

110,678 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES S-AWC, BU Cam, Htd Seats, Adaptive Cruise

Watch This Vehicle
14139265

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES S-AWC, BU Cam, Htd Seats, Adaptive Cruise

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,500

+ GST

Actions
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Used
110,678KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4ATUAA4NZ601628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Balance of Factory Warranty, WHY BUY FROM DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

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780-453-XXXX

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780-453-3325

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$19,500

+ GST>

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross