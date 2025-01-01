Menu
Dominate every adventure with the 2022 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4—a high-performance 4-seat side-by-side built to conquer rugged terrain without sacrificing comfort or control. Whether youre crawling over rocks, blasting through desert trails, or cruising with the family, this machine delivers unmatched power, space, and suspension in one elite package.

At the core is a turbocharged 925cc ProStar engine cranking out 181 horsepower—giving you explosive acceleration and the torque to tackle the wildest trails. Paired with advanced dynamix suspension (on select trims) and 20+ of usable travel, the Pro XP 4 stays planted and smooth, even when the terrain gets extreme.

Designed for real-world adventure, the Pro XP Crew features:

4 comfortable, high-bolstered bucket seats with premium ergonomics

Roomy, extended cab for extra legroom and gear space

Industry-leading 64" stance and long wheelbase for stable high-speed handling

Integrated tech, including Ride Command and Rockford Fosgate audio (on select models)

Ready to load up your crew and lead the pack?
The 2022 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4 is waiting.

Contact us today for flexible financing options and nationwide delivery.

Details Description

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Dominate every adventure with the 2022 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4—a high-performance 4-seat side-by-side built to conquer rugged terrain without sacrificing comfort or control. Whether you're crawling over rocks, blasting through desert trails, or cruising with the family, this machine delivers unmatched power, space, and suspension in one elite package.

 

At the core is a turbocharged 925cc ProStar engine cranking out 181 horsepower—giving you explosive acceleration and the torque to tackle the wildest trails. Paired with advanced dynamix suspension (on select trims) and 20"+ of usable travel, the Pro XP 4 stays planted and smooth, even when the terrain gets extreme.

 

Designed for real-world adventure, the Pro XP Crew features:

  • 4 comfortable, high-bolstered bucket seats with premium ergonomics

  • Roomy, extended cab for extra legroom and gear space

  • Industry-leading 64” stance and long wheelbase for stable high-speed handling

  • Integrated tech, including Ride Command and Rockford Fosgate audio (on select models)

 

Ready to load up your crew and lead the pack?
The 2022 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4 is waiting.

 

Contact us today for flexible financing options and nationwide delivery.

