2022 Polaris RZR
XP 4 1000 ULTIMATE
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Polaris RZR XP 4 1000 Ultimate is built for riders who demand performance, comfort, and cutting-edge tech—without leaving the crew behind. Powered by a proven 110 HP ProStar 1000 H.O. engine, this 4-seater delivers thrilling acceleration, crisp throttle response, and the strength to conquer rugged terrain with confidence.
Designed for trail domination and all-day adventure, the Ultimate trim comes factory-equipped with FOX 2.5 Podium Live Valve shocks, offering intelligent, on-the-fly suspension adjustments that adapt to the terrain in real-time. High-clearance A-arms, 30” Maxxis Carnivore tires, and a 64” stance ensure you stay planted and smooth over rocky trails, deep ruts, and high-speed corners alike.
Step inside and you’re greeted with a premium cab loaded with Ride Command technology, a 7” touchscreen display, GPS navigation, front and rear cameras, and Rockford Fosgate Stage 2 audio—built to elevate every ride. Bolstered bucket seats, full doors, and LED lighting throughout complete the Ultimate package.
Whether you’re chasing sunsets, carving trails with friends, or exploring off-grid terrain, the 2022 RZR XP 4 Ultimate is the ultimate blend of performance, technology, and utility for riders who want it all.
Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-in options, or delivery across Canada. The RZR XP 4 1000 Ultimate — bring the whole crew, and don’t hold back.
Western Drives
