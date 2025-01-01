Menu
<p data-start=133 data-end=469>The 2022 Polaris RZR XP 4 1000 Ultimate is built for riders who demand performance, comfort, and cutting-edge tech—without leaving the crew behind. Powered by a proven 110 HP ProStar 1000 H.O. engine, this 4-seater delivers thrilling acceleration, crisp throttle response, and the strength to conquer rugged terrain with confidence.</p><p data-start=133 data-end=469> </p><p data-start=471 data-end=874>Designed for trail domination and all-day adventure, the Ultimate trim comes factory-equipped with FOX 2.5 Podium Live Valve shocks, offering intelligent, on-the-fly suspension adjustments that adapt to the terrain in real-time. High-clearance A-arms, 30” Maxxis Carnivore tires, and a 64” stance ensure you stay planted and smooth over rocky trails, deep ruts, and high-speed corners alike.</p><p data-start=471 data-end=874> </p><p data-start=876 data-end=1207>Step inside and you’re greeted with a premium cab loaded with Ride Command technology, a 7” touchscreen display, GPS navigation, front and rear cameras, and Rockford Fosgate Stage 2 audio—built to elevate every ride. Bolstered bucket seats, full doors, and LED lighting throughout complete the Ultimate package.</p><p data-start=876 data-end=1207> </p><p data-start=1209 data-end=1417>Whether you’re chasing sunsets, carving trails with friends, or exploring off-grid terrain, the 2022 RZR XP 4 Ultimate is the ultimate blend of performance, technology, and utility for riders who want it all.</p><p data-start=113 data-end=424> </p><p data-start=1419 data-end=1595 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-in options, or delivery across Canada. The RZR XP 4 1000 Ultimate — bring the whole crew, and don’t hold back.</p>

XP 4 1000 ULTIMATE

XP 4 1000 ULTIMATE

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

