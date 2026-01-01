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Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus GST and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2022 RAM 1500

67,000 KM

Details Description Features

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+ GST
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2022 RAM 1500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14188679

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

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Used
67,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFHT9NN213367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus GST and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Suspension

Air Suspension

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
BODY-COLOUR BUMPER GROUP -inc: Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Body-Colour Front Bumper
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/INSERTS -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season Pirelli Brand Tires
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

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780-435-XXXX

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780-435-4000

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Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2022 RAM 1500