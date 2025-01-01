$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Yamaha Grizzly 700
EPS $88 B/W
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS is built for riders who need a tough, reliable ATV that excels in all terrains. With a powerful 686cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, the Grizzly delivers smooth, responsive power—perfect for tackling rugged trails, deep mud, or heavy workloads.
Yamaha’s Ultramatic® transmission ensures seamless acceleration and industry-leading engine braking for controlled descents. The On-Command® 4WD system with a fully locking front differential provides maximum traction in challenging conditions, giving you the confidence to take on any adventure.
With 27-inch tires, 11.8 inches of ground clearance, and independent suspension, the Grizzly 700 EPS offers a smooth, stable ride over rough terrain. Electronic power steering (EPS) enhances handling, reducing fatigue on long rides.
Whether you're working hard or exploring the outdoors, the 2022 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS is ready for the job. Contact us today to learn more about financing options and take advantage of fast nationwide delivery!
