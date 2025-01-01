Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=284>The 2022 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS is built for riders who need a tough, reliable ATV that excels in all terrains. With a powerful 686cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, the Grizzly delivers smooth, responsive power—perfect for tackling rugged trails, deep mud, or heavy workloads.</p><p data-start=0 data-end=284> </p><p data-start=286 data-end=584>Yamaha’s Ultramatic® transmission ensures seamless acceleration and industry-leading engine braking for controlled descents. The On-Command® 4WD system with a fully locking front differential provides maximum traction in challenging conditions, giving you the confidence to take on any adventure.</p><p data-start=286 data-end=584> </p><p data-start=586 data-end=820>With 27-inch tires, 11.8 inches of ground clearance, and independent suspension, the Grizzly 700 EPS offers a smooth, stable ride over rough terrain. Electronic power steering (EPS) enhances handling, reducing fatigue on long rides.</p><p data-start=586 data-end=820> </p><p data-start=0 data-end=321> </p><p data-start=822 data-end=1033 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Whether youre working hard or exploring the outdoors, the 2022 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS is ready for the job. Contact us today to learn more about financing options and take advantage of fast nationwide delivery!</p>

2022 Yamaha Grizzly 700

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Yamaha Grizzly 700

EPS $88 B/W

Watch This Vehicle
12252208

2022 Yamaha Grizzly 700

EPS $88 B/W

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS is built for riders who need a tough, reliable ATV that excels in all terrains. With a powerful 686cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, the Grizzly delivers smooth, responsive power—perfect for tackling rugged trails, deep mud, or heavy workloads.

 

Yamaha’s Ultramatic® transmission ensures seamless acceleration and industry-leading engine braking for controlled descents. The On-Command® 4WD system with a fully locking front differential provides maximum traction in challenging conditions, giving you the confidence to take on any adventure.

 

With 27-inch tires, 11.8 inches of ground clearance, and independent suspension, the Grizzly 700 EPS offers a smooth, stable ride over rough terrain. Electronic power steering (EPS) enhances handling, reducing fatigue on long rides.

 

 

Whether you're working hard or exploring the outdoors, the 2022 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS is ready for the job. Contact us today to learn more about financing options and take advantage of fast nationwide delivery!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Auto Group AB

Used 2022 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS $88 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS $88 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE 109 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE 109 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE 109 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE 109 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Auto Group AB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2022 Yamaha Grizzly 700