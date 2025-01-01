Menu
<p data-start=190 data-end=507>Precision-built for riders who demand top-tier performance, the 2022 Yamaha YFZ450R is a championship-winning sport ATV designed to dominate both the track and the trail. Whether you’re chasing podiums or carving up open terrain, this machine delivers race-ready power, control, and agility straight from the factory.</p><p data-start=190 data-end=507> </p><p data-start=509 data-end=849>At its heart is a high-performance 449cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine with titanium five-valve technology—tuned for explosive throttle response and aggressive acceleration across the powerband. Paired with a close-ratio five-speed transmission and lightweight forged piston, the YFZ450R is built for serious speed and responsiveness.</p><p data-start=509 data-end=849> </p><p data-start=851 data-end=1192>Engineered with a motocross-inspired chassis, this sport quad features long-travel adjustable suspension, wide-set A-arms, and a low center of gravity for razor-sharp handling and stability through tight corners and jumps. The aluminum/steel hybrid frame balances strength and weight for unmatched durability without sacrificing performance.</p><p data-start=851 data-end=1192> </p><p data-start=1194 data-end=1384>A race-style seat, adjustable handlebars, and bodywork designed for easy rider movement give you full control when pushing limits—whether youre at the track or tearing through open terrain.</p><p data-start=1194 data-end=1384> </p><p data-start=194 data-end=495> </p><p data-start=1386 data-end=1585>If you’re ready to experience the thrill of pure sport performance, the 2022 Yamaha YFZ450R is waiting. Contact us today for flexible financing and nationwide delivery!</p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2022 Yamaha YFZ450R