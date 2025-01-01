$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Yamaha YFZ450R
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Precision-built for riders who demand top-tier performance, the 2022 Yamaha YFZ450R is a championship-winning sport ATV designed to dominate both the track and the trail. Whether you’re chasing podiums or carving up open terrain, this machine delivers race-ready power, control, and agility straight from the factory.
At its heart is a high-performance 449cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine with titanium five-valve technology—tuned for explosive throttle response and aggressive acceleration across the powerband. Paired with a close-ratio five-speed transmission and lightweight forged piston, the YFZ450R is built for serious speed and responsiveness.
Engineered with a motocross-inspired chassis, this sport quad features long-travel adjustable suspension, wide-set A-arms, and a low center of gravity for razor-sharp handling and stability through tight corners and jumps. The aluminum/steel hybrid frame balances strength and weight for unmatched durability without sacrificing performance.
A race-style seat, adjustable handlebars, and bodywork designed for easy rider movement give you full control when pushing limits—whether you're at the track or tearing through open terrain.
If you’re ready to experience the thrill of pure sport performance, the 2022 Yamaha YFZ450R is waiting. Contact us today for flexible financing and nationwide delivery!
