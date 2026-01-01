$CALL+ GST
2023 Arctic Cat Alterra
450
Location
Clutch Powersports
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Arctic Cat Alterra 450 is built for riders who want reliable performance, rugged capability, and everyday versatility on trails, work sites, or back-country terrain. Powered by a smooth and responsive 443 cc single-cylinder engine, it delivers dependable torque and easy-to-use power that’s perfect for trail riding, hauling gear, or tackling chores around the property with confidence.
Purpose-built for all-around utility, the Alterra 450 features selectable 2WD/4WD with a locking front differential for added traction when the terrain gets tough, plus independent suspension with quality shocks that provide a comfortable, composed ride over varied ground. Its durable chassis and well-tuned handling deliver stability and control whether you’re cruising trails or navigating technical terrain.
Equipped with rugged all-terrain tires, sturdy wheels, LED lighting, a full digital display, and practical utility features like front and rear racks for cargo, the Alterra 450 blends rugged performance with modern convenience. Comfortable seating and intuitive controls make long days easier and more enjoyable.
Whether you’re out exploring trails, getting work done, or heading out for weekend fun, the 2023 Arctic Cat Alterra 450 delivers dependable performance, capability, and comfort in one versatile package.
