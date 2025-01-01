Menu
<p data-start=170 data-end=512>The 2023 Can-Am Commander X MR 1000R is built to dominate the mud with high-powered performance, rugged capability, and factory-installed mud features. Powered by a 100 HP Rotax 976cc V-Twin engine, this machine delivers relentless torque and throttle response—perfect for powering through deep ruts, sticky trails, and unpredictable terrain.</p><p data-start=170 data-end=512> </p><p data-start=514 data-end=949>Purpose-built for serious off-road riders, the X MR edition comes equipped with a Smart-Lok front differential with mud-specific calibration, high-mount air intakes and snorkeled CVT, and a mud-tuned transmission for optimal low-speed control. The suspension includes arched double A-arms up front and TTA rear suspension, offering up to 15 inches of travel and 13 inches of ground clearance for superior control in extreme conditions.</p><p data-start=514 data-end=949> </p><p data-start=951 data-end=1216>With 30” ITP Cryptid tires on 14” aluminum wheels, this Commander is ready to dig in and keep moving when the terrain gets wild. The heavy-duty front bumper, full-length skid plates, and integrated front tow hooks add even more confidence when the going gets tough.</p><p data-start=951 data-end=1216> </p><p data-start=1218 data-end=1493>This 2-seater also comes equipped with a 4,500-lb winch, bolstered sport seats, half-doors, and aggressive X MR styling. Inside, you’ll find a driver-focused layout with a digital display, selectable drive modes, and all the durability needed for the most demanding mud runs.</p><p data-start=72 data-end=344> </p><p data-start=1495 data-end=1588 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.</p>

2023 Can-Am Commander

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
2023 Can-Am Commander

XMR 1000

12831595

2023 Can-Am Commander

XMR 1000

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

$CALL

+ GST

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CAMO
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

2023 Can-Am Commander