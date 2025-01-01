$CALL+ GST
2023 Can-Am Commander
XMR 1000
2023 Can-Am Commander
XMR 1000
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CAMO
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Can-Am Commander X MR 1000R is built to dominate the mud with high-powered performance, rugged capability, and factory-installed mud features. Powered by a 100 HP Rotax 976cc V-Twin engine, this machine delivers relentless torque and throttle response—perfect for powering through deep ruts, sticky trails, and unpredictable terrain.
Purpose-built for serious off-road riders, the X MR edition comes equipped with a Smart-Lok front differential with mud-specific calibration, high-mount air intakes and snorkeled CVT, and a mud-tuned transmission for optimal low-speed control. The suspension includes arched double A-arms up front and TTA rear suspension, offering up to 15 inches of travel and 13 inches of ground clearance for superior control in extreme conditions.
With 30” ITP Cryptid tires on 14” aluminum wheels, this Commander is ready to dig in and keep moving when the terrain gets wild. The heavy-duty front bumper, full-length skid plates, and integrated front tow hooks add even more confidence when the going gets tough.
This 2-seater also comes equipped with a 4,500-lb winch, bolstered sport seats, half-doors, and aggressive X MR styling. Inside, you’ll find a driver-focused layout with a digital display, selectable drive modes, and all the durability needed for the most demanding mud runs.
Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
780-474-6259