The 2023 Can-Am Commander 1000 XTP is built for riders who want a sport-performance side-by-side that can handle rugged trails, tight terrain, and demanding off-road conditions with confidence. Powered by a 1000R Rotax V-Twin, it delivers strong horsepower, crisp throttle response, and reliable power for both work and play.

Purpose-built for aggressive trail riding, the Commander 1000 XTP features premium FOX 2.5 Podium QS3 shocks, arched A-arms, and generous ground clearance, giving you a smooth, controlled ride over rocks, roots, and uneven terrain. Its selectable 2WD/4WD system with Visco-Lok QE front differential ensures quick engagement and dependable traction when conditions get challenging.

Equipped with 30-inch XPS Trail King tires on 15-inch aluminum beadlock wheels, a 4,500-lb factory-installed winch, and a sport-style front bumper, this machine is ready for rough trails and off-road obstacles right from the factory. The dual-level cargo box offers excellent utility for hauling gear, tools, and supplies.

Inside, the Commander 1000 XTP includes bolstered sport seats, a digital display, premium LED lighting, and Can-Am's rider-focused cockpit design for comfort and control during long days on the trail.

Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sand
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

