$CALL+ GST
2023 Can-Am Commander
XT-P 1000
2023 Can-Am Commander
XT-P 1000
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sand
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Can-Am Commander 1000 XTP is built for riders who want a sport-performance side-by-side that can handle rugged trails, tight terrain, and demanding off-road conditions with confidence. Powered by a 1000R Rotax V-Twin, it delivers strong horsepower, crisp throttle response, and reliable power for both work and play.
Purpose-built for aggressive trail riding, the Commander 1000 XTP features premium FOX 2.5 Podium QS3 shocks, arched A-arms, and generous ground clearance, giving you a smooth, controlled ride over rocks, roots, and uneven terrain. Its selectable 2WD/4WD system with Visco-Lok QE front differential ensures quick engagement and dependable traction when conditions get challenging.
Equipped with 30-inch XPS Trail King tires on 15-inch aluminum beadlock wheels, a 4,500-lb factory-installed winch, and a sport-style front bumper, this machine is ready for rough trails and off-road obstacles right from the factory. The dual-level cargo box offers excellent utility for hauling gear, tools, and supplies.
Inside, the Commander 1000 XTP includes bolstered sport seats, a digital display, premium LED lighting, and Can-Am’s rider-focused cockpit design for comfort and control during long days on the trail.
Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
780-474-6259