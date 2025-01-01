$CALL+ GST
2023 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Can-Am Outlander XMR 1000R is built for riders who demand serious performance in the mud and beyond. Featuring a 91-horsepower Rotax® 1000R V-Twin engine, it delivers class-leading torque and acceleration to power through deep ruts, slick trails, and the roughest terrain with ease.
Key features include:
Snorkeled engine and CVT intakes for superior water and mud protection
30" ITP Cryptid tires on 14" aluminum wheels for extreme traction
Smart-Lok™ front differential with Mud Mode for instant, intelligent traction control
FOX 1.5 Podium QS3 shocks for high-performance suspension response
13 inches of ground clearance and arched A-arms for enhanced obstacle clearance
Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) for confident, responsive handling
3,500-lb factory winch and heavy-duty front bumper for added capability and protection
With bold X MR styling and Can-Am’s proven durability, the 2023 Outlander 1000R X MR is a top-tier mud machine engineered to perform in the most extreme off-road environments.
Contact us today to learn more about financing options and Canada-wide delivery.
