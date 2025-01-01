2023 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR

Menu
<p data-start=99 data-end=399>The 2023 Can-Am Outlander XMR 1000R is built for riders who demand serious performance in the mud and beyond. Featuring a 91-horsepower Rotax® 1000R V-Twin engine, it delivers class-leading torque and acceleration to power through deep ruts, slick trails, and the roughest terrain with ease.</p><p data-start=99 data-end=399> </p><p data-start=401 data-end=422>Key features include:</p><ul data-start=424 data-end=1017><li data-start=424 data-end=502><p data-start=426 data-end=502>Snorkeled engine and CVT intakes for superior water and mud protection</p></li><li data-start=503 data-end=580><p data-start=505 data-end=580>30 ITP Cryptid tires on 14 aluminum wheels for extreme traction</p></li><li data-start=581 data-end=674><p data-start=583 data-end=674>Smart-Lok™ front differential with Mud Mode for instant, intelligent traction control</p></li><li data-start=675 data-end=749><p data-start=677 data-end=749>FOX 1.5 Podium QS3 shocks for high-performance suspension response</p></li><li data-start=750 data-end=841><p data-start=752 data-end=841>13 inches of ground clearance and arched A-arms for enhanced obstacle clearance</p></li><li data-start=842 data-end=922><p data-start=844 data-end=922>Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) for confident, responsive handling</p></li><li data-start=923 data-end=1017><p data-start=925 data-end=1017>3,500-lb factory winch and heavy-duty front bumper for added capability and protection</p></li></ul><p data-start=1019 data-end=1194> </p><p data-start=1019 data-end=1194>With bold X MR styling and Can-Am’s proven durability, the 2023 Outlander 1000R X MR is a top-tier mud machine engineered to perform in the most extreme off-road environments.</p><p data-start=151 data-end=474> </p><p data-start=1196 data-end=1281>Contact us today to learn more about financing options and Canada-wide delivery.</p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

