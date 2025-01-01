$CALL+ GST
2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Can-Am Outlander X MR 850 is designed to conquer deep mud and rough trails with purpose-built features and proven Rotax power. Its 78-horsepower Rotax® 854cc V-Twin engine delivers strong, responsive performance that’s perfect for riders who want to push limits in challenging off-road environments.
This mud-ready machine comes equipped with:
Snorkeled engine and CVT air intakes for high water and mud clearance
30" ITP Cryptid tires on 14" aluminum wheels for aggressive grip
Smart-Lok™ front differential with Mud Mode for automatic traction control when you need it most
Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) for comfortable and precise handling
FOX 1.5 Podium QS3 shocks for excellent suspension performance
Arched A-arms and 13 inches of ground clearance for navigating deep ruts and rugged terrain
Factory-installed 3,500-lb winch and heavy-duty front bumper for added capability and recovery
With its bold X MR styling and factory mud upgrades, the 2023 Outlander 850 X MR offers serious off-road ability without stepping into the 1000cc class.
Contact us today to learn more about financing options and Canada-wide delivery.
