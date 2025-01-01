2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR

Menu
The 2023 Can-Am Outlander X MR 850 is designed to conquer deep mud and rough trails with purpose-built features and proven Rotax power. Its 78-horsepower Rotax® 854cc V-Twin engine delivers strong, responsive performance that's perfect for riders who want to push limits in challenging off-road environments.

This mud-ready machine comes equipped with:

Snorkeled engine and CVT air intakes for high water and mud clearance

30 ITP Cryptid tires on 14 aluminum wheels for aggressive grip

Smart-Lok™ front differential with Mud Mode for automatic traction control when you need it most

Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) for comfortable and precise handling

FOX 1.5 Podium QS3 shocks for excellent suspension performance

Arched A-arms and 13 inches of ground clearance for navigating deep ruts and rugged terrain

Factory-installed 3,500-lb winch and heavy-duty front bumper for added capability and recovery

With its bold X MR styling and factory mud upgrades, the 2023 Outlander 850 X MR offers serious off-road ability without stepping into the 1000cc class.

Contact us today to learn more about financing options and Canada-wide delivery.

Details Description

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Can-Am Outlander X MR 850 is designed to conquer deep mud and rough trails with purpose-built features and proven Rotax power. Its 78-horsepower Rotax® 854cc V-Twin engine delivers strong, responsive performance that’s perfect for riders who want to push limits in challenging off-road environments.

 

This mud-ready machine comes equipped with:

  • Snorkeled engine and CVT air intakes for high water and mud clearance

  • 30" ITP Cryptid tires on 14" aluminum wheels for aggressive grip

  • Smart-Lok™ front differential with Mud Mode for automatic traction control when you need it most

  • Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) for comfortable and precise handling

  • FOX 1.5 Podium QS3 shocks for excellent suspension performance

  • Arched A-arms and 13 inches of ground clearance for navigating deep ruts and rugged terrain

  • Factory-installed 3,500-lb winch and heavy-duty front bumper for added capability and recovery

 

With its bold X MR styling and factory mud upgrades, the 2023 Outlander 850 X MR offers serious off-road ability without stepping into the 1000cc class.

 

Contact us today to learn more about financing options and Canada-wide delivery.

