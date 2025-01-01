$CALL+ GST
2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XT
2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XT
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XT is built for riders who demand power, control, and durability — now equipped with a radiator relocation kit to take on deeper mud and hotter conditions without compromise. Its 78 HP Rotax® 854cc V-Twin engine delivers aggressive performance, while premium XT features enhance both utility and trail capability.
Outfitted with:
Factory radiator relocation for improved cooling in muddy or wet environments
Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) for confident handling at any speed
3,500-lb winch, heavy-duty front and rear bumpers for added utility
26" Carlisle ACT tires on 14" cast aluminum wheels
Arched A-arm front suspension with 11 inches of ground clearance
Selectable 2WD/4WD with Visco-Lok QE front differential
Digital display, full floorboards, and rear rack extension for comfort and function
The Outlander XT 850 with rad relocate is ready for backcountry riding, deep mud, or rugged work — with added cooling efficiency and off-road protection.
Contact us today to learn more about financing options and Canada-wide delivery.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
780-474-6259