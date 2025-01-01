Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=110 data-end=437>The 2023 Polaris Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail is built for riders who demand premium performance, comfort, and control on every adventure. Powered by a 78-horsepower ProStar 850 twin-cylinder engine, it delivers smooth, responsive power for tackling rugged trails, steep climbs, and demanding terrain with confidence.</p><p data-start=110 data-end=437> </p><p data-start=439 data-end=782>The Ultimate Trail edition comes equipped with high-clearance dual A-arm suspension and 11.5 inches of ground clearance, giving it the capability to glide over rocks, ruts, and obstacles. Premium Walker Evans shocks provide a plush, controlled ride, while On-Demand True AWD ensures maximum traction exactly when you need it.</p><p data-start=439 data-end=782> </p><p data-start=784 data-end=1096>Rider comfort and convenience come standard with LED pod and bumper lights, premium cut-and-sew seat, and painted bodywork that’s as durable as it is stylish. The 1,500-lb towing capacity, 1,120-lb payload, and front and rear racks make it as practical for work as it is ready for play.</p><p data-start=784 data-end=1096> </p><p data-start=1098 data-end=1264>Rolling on 27-inch Duro PowerGrip tires and 14-inch aluminum wheels, the Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail combines aggressive looks with unstoppable capability.</p><p data-start=164 data-end=495> </p><p data-start=1266 data-end=1357>Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!</p>

2023 Polaris 850 Ultimate Trail Edition

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2023 Polaris 850 Ultimate Trail Edition

Watch This Vehicle
13151335

2023 Polaris 850 Ultimate Trail Edition

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 13151335
  2. 13151335
  3. 13151335
  4. 13151335
  5. 13151335
  6. 13151335
  7. 13151335
  8. 13151335
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Polaris Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail is built for riders who demand premium performance, comfort, and control on every adventure. Powered by a 78-horsepower ProStar 850 twin-cylinder engine, it delivers smooth, responsive power for tackling rugged trails, steep climbs, and demanding terrain with confidence.

 

The Ultimate Trail edition comes equipped with high-clearance dual A-arm suspension and 11.5 inches of ground clearance, giving it the capability to glide over rocks, ruts, and obstacles. Premium Walker Evans shocks provide a plush, controlled ride, while On-Demand True AWD ensures maximum traction exactly when you need it.

 

Rider comfort and convenience come standard with LED pod and bumper lights, premium cut-and-sew seat, and painted bodywork that’s as durable as it is stylish. The 1,500-lb towing capacity, 1,120-lb payload, and front and rear racks make it as practical for work as it is ready for play.

 

Rolling on 27-inch Duro PowerGrip tires and 14-inch aluminum wheels, the Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail combines aggressive looks with unstoppable capability.

 

Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Auto Group AB

Used 2021 Polaris RZR XP 4 1000 Premium for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Polaris RZR XP 4 1000 Premium 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2024 Can-Am Defender HD10 LIMITED for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 Can-Am Defender HD10 LIMITED 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2025 Honda Rancher 420 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2025 Honda Rancher 420 0 $CALL + GST

Email Western Auto Group AB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

2023 Polaris 850 Ultimate Trail Edition