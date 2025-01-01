Menu
<p data-start=133 data-end=526>The 2024 Can-Am Outlander X MR 1000R is the ultimate mud machine — built for riders who demand brute strength, high-tech traction, and unstoppable capability in the most extreme off-road conditions. With a 976cc Rotax V-Twin engine producing 91 horsepower, the X MR 1000R delivers aggressive power and torque to plow through deep mud, flooded trails, and uneven terrain without hesitation.</p><p data-start=133 data-end=526> </p><p data-start=528 data-end=885>Purpose-built for mud riding, this beast features raised radiators, high-mounted snorkel intakes, and a factory-installed 3,500-lb winch, giving you the confidence to dive into the thick stuff and power back out. The Smart-Lok™ front differential with mud-specific tuning gives you immediate traction exactly when and where you need it most.</p><p data-start=528 data-end=885> </p><p data-start=887 data-end=1200>Massive 30-inch ITP Cryptid tires on beadlock wheels and arched double A-arm suspension provide unmatched ground clearance and grip. Reinforced bumpers and handguards protect your investment, while X MR-specific styling and ergonomics deliver both comfort and attitude to match the machine’s capabilities.</p><p data-start=887 data-end=1200> </p><p data-start=173 data-end=370> </p><p data-start=1381 data-end=1565>Call us today to explore flexible financing, trade-in options, and quick delivery anywhere in Canada. This is more than just an ATV — it’s your ticket to total off-road domination.</p>

2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR

$CALL

2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR

12551375

2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

$CALL

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

$CALL

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR