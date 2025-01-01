Menu
The 2024 Can-Am Outlander 700 XMR is engineered for riders who demand performance in the most challenging off-road conditions. Powered by a robust Rotax 650-class engine, this ATV delivers exceptional torque and throttle response, making it ideal for navigating deep mud, rugged trails, and unpredictable terrain.

 

Designed specifically for mud riding, the Outlander XMR 700 features elevated air intakes and snorkel systems for improved water-fording capabilities. Its 28-inch ITP Mega Mayhem tires provide aggressive grip, while the Smart-Lok™ front differential ensures optimized traction exactly when you need it.

 

This model also includes a high-clearance arched A-arm suspension, a factory-installed 3,500-lb winch, and a reinforced front bumper — all essential features for serious off-road performance and protection. With signature XMR styling and a rider-focused design, the Outlander 700 XMR combines utility and sport with Can-Am's proven durability.

 

Whether youre navigating bogs, backwoods, or challenging work sites, the 2024 Outlander 700 XMR offers the capability and confidence to get the job done. Contact us today to learn more about financing options and fast, reliable delivery across Canada. We're here to help you get the most out of your next adventure.

Details Description

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Can-Am Outlander 700 XMR is engineered for riders who demand performance in the most challenging off-road conditions. Powered by a robust Rotax 650-class engine, this ATV delivers exceptional torque and throttle response, making it ideal for navigating deep mud, rugged trails, and unpredictable terrain.

 

Designed specifically for mud riding, the Outlander XMR 700 features elevated air intakes and snorkel systems for improved water-fording capabilities. Its 28-inch ITP Mega Mayhem tires provide aggressive grip, while the Smart-Lok™ front differential ensures optimized traction exactly when you need it.

 

This model also includes a high-clearance arched A-arm suspension, a factory-installed 3,500-lb winch, and a reinforced front bumper — all essential features for serious off-road performance and protection. With signature XMR styling and a rider-focused design, the Outlander 700 XMR combines utility and sport with Can-Am’s proven durability.

 

Whether you're navigating bogs, backwoods, or challenging work sites, the 2024 Outlander 700 XMR offers the capability and confidence to get the job done. Contact us today to learn more about financing options and fast, reliable delivery across Canada. We’re here to help you get the most out of your next adventure.

