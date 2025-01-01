$CALL+ GST
2024 Can-Am Outlander 700 XMR
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Can-Am Outlander 700 X MR is built for mud riders who demand performance, durability, and factory-installed mud features. Powered by a 650cc Rotax ACE single-cylinder engine producing 50 HP, this ATV delivers smooth, responsive power and dependable torque to conquer deep ruts and swampy trails.
Purpose-built for extreme terrain, the X MR edition comes equipped with a factory snorkeled CVT and engine intake system, a relocated radiator for superior cooling, and a mud-tuned CVT transmission designed for low-end torque. With selectable 2WD/4WD and Visco-4Lok auto-locking front differential, traction is always on your side when the conditions get tough.
With 28” ITP Cryptid tires on 12” aluminum wheels and 13 inches of ground clearance, the Outlander 700 X MR digs in and pushes forward through the stickiest terrain. Arched double A-arms and Torsional Trailing Arm Independent (TTI) rear suspension provide 9.75” of travel for stability, comfort, and confident handling.
This 1-seater also comes equipped with a factory-installed 3,500-lb winch, aggressive X MR styling, mud-ready footwells, and a digital gauge display. Inside, you’ll find rugged construction and rider-focused ergonomics designed to thrive in the harshest riding environments.
Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.
