<p data-start=152 data-end=458>The 2024 Can-Am Outlander 700 X MR is built for mud riders who demand performance, durability, and factory-installed mud features. Powered by a 650cc Rotax ACE single-cylinder engine producing 50 HP, this ATV delivers smooth, responsive power and dependable torque to conquer deep ruts and swampy trails.</p><p data-start=152 data-end=458> </p><p data-start=460 data-end=823>Purpose-built for extreme terrain, the X MR edition comes equipped with a factory snorkeled CVT and engine intake system, a relocated radiator for superior cooling, and a mud-tuned CVT transmission designed for low-end torque. With selectable 2WD/4WD and Visco-4Lok auto-locking front differential, traction is always on your side when the conditions get tough.</p><p data-start=460 data-end=823> </p><p data-start=825 data-end=1146>With 28” ITP Cryptid tires on 12” aluminum wheels and 13 inches of ground clearance, the Outlander 700 X MR digs in and pushes forward through the stickiest terrain. Arched double A-arms and Torsional Trailing Arm Independent (TTI) rear suspension provide 9.75” of travel for stability, comfort, and confident handling.</p><p data-start=825 data-end=1146> </p><p data-start=1148 data-end=1424>This 1-seater also comes equipped with a factory-installed 3,500-lb winch, aggressive X MR styling, mud-ready footwells, and a digital gauge display. Inside, you’ll find rugged construction and rider-focused ergonomics designed to thrive in the harshest riding environments.</p><p data-start=153 data-end=475> </p><p data-start=1426 data-end=1521 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.</p>

2024 Can-Am Outlander 700 XMR

Details Description

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

