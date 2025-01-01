Menu
<p data-start=159 data-end=501>The 2024 Can-Am Outlander 700 XT is built to handle tough trails and demanding jobs with next-generation power, premium features, and rugged reliability. Powered by a 650cc single-cylinder Rotax ACE engine producing 50 HP, this ATV delivers responsive acceleration, efficient fuel economy, and dependable performance for both work and play.</p><p data-start=159 data-end=501> </p><p data-start=503 data-end=858>Purpose-built for versatility, the Outlander 700 XT features Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS), a CVT transmission with engine braking, and selectable 2WD/4WD with a Visco-Lok auto-locking front differential. Independent double A-arm suspension up front and TTI rear suspension provide 9.75” of travel for a smooth, stable ride across rough terrain.</p><p data-start=503 data-end=858> </p><p data-start=860 data-end=1170>With 26” Carlisle ACT HD tires on 14” aluminum wheels and 12” of ground clearance, the Outlander 700 XT is equipped to push through mud, ruts, and rocky trails with confidence. Heavy-duty front and rear racks provide up to 300 lb of cargo capacity, while the 1,650-lb towing rating makes it a true workhorse.</p><p data-start=860 data-end=1170> </p><p data-start=1172 data-end=1457>This 1-seater also comes equipped with a factory-installed 3,500-lb winch, full skid plate protection, heavy-duty front and rear bumpers, and premium XT trim. Inside, you’ll find a digital gauge display, comfortable saddle, and durable controls designed for long-lasting performance.</p><p data-start=161 data-end=470> </p><p data-start=1459 data-end=1554 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.</p>

Details Description

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

