<p data-start=153 data-end=476>The 2024 Can-Am Renegade X MR 1000R is built for riders who thrive in the mud, delivering class-leading power, aggressive design, and mud-specific performance. Powered by a 91 HP Rotax 976cc V-Twin engine, this ATV unleashes explosive torque and acceleration to tear through the deepest ruts and most challenging terrain.</p><p data-start=153 data-end=476> </p><p data-start=478 data-end=792>Purpose-built for extreme mud riding, the X MR edition features factory snorkeled CVT and engine intakes, a relocated radiator for maximum cooling, and a mud-tuned CVT transmission optimized for low-end power. The Visco-4Lok auto-locking front differential ensures maximum traction when the conditions get tough.</p><p data-start=478 data-end=792> </p><p data-start=794 data-end=1139>With 30” ITP Cryptid tires on 14” aluminum wheels and 13 inches of ground clearance, the Renegade X MR is engineered to climb, dig, and power through swampy trails with ease. Suspension includes arched double A-arms up front and Torsional Trailing Arm Independent (TTI) rear suspension, offering stability and control in unpredictable terrain.</p><p data-start=794 data-end=1139> </p><p data-start=1141 data-end=1383>This 1-seater also comes equipped with a 3,500-lb winch, mud-ready footwells, bold X MR styling, and a digital gauge display. Inside, you’ll find rugged controls and rider-focused ergonomics designed to perform in the harshest environments.</p><p data-start=153 data-end=472> </p><p data-start=1385 data-end=1480 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.</p>

2024 Can-Am Renegade 1000

Details Description

2024 Can-Am Renegade 1000

XMR

2024 Can-Am Renegade 1000

XMR

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

2024 Can-Am Renegade 1000