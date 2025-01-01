$CALL+ GST
2024 Can-Am Renegade 1000
XMR
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Can-Am Renegade X MR 1000R is built for riders who thrive in the mud, delivering class-leading power, aggressive design, and mud-specific performance. Powered by a 91 HP Rotax 976cc V-Twin engine, this ATV unleashes explosive torque and acceleration to tear through the deepest ruts and most challenging terrain.
Purpose-built for extreme mud riding, the X MR edition features factory snorkeled CVT and engine intakes, a relocated radiator for maximum cooling, and a mud-tuned CVT transmission optimized for low-end power. The Visco-4Lok auto-locking front differential ensures maximum traction when the conditions get tough.
With 30” ITP Cryptid tires on 14” aluminum wheels and 13 inches of ground clearance, the Renegade X MR is engineered to climb, dig, and power through swampy trails with ease. Suspension includes arched double A-arms up front and Torsional Trailing Arm Independent (TTI) rear suspension, offering stability and control in unpredictable terrain.
This 1-seater also comes equipped with a 3,500-lb winch, mud-ready footwells, bold X MR styling, and a digital gauge display. Inside, you’ll find rugged controls and rider-focused ergonomics designed to perform in the harshest environments.
Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.
+ GST>
