Menu
Account
Sign In
Unit in transit, 1 - 2 weeks to arrive. This 2024 SIERRA 1500 comes loaded up and powered by the most desirable 3.0L diesel engine! Equipped with the Premium package, Technology Package adaptive cruise control, sunroof, rear sliding power window, Universal Home Remote, BOSE audio speakers, Heads Up Display, Heated And Cooled Seats, Heated Steering, Remote Start, AT4 sport assist steps, and much more! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS RARE TRUCK...Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 365-601-8318 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

5,100 KM

Details Description Features

$92,525

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab AT4

Watch This Vehicle

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab AT4

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$92,525

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
5,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Kalahari
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Unit in transit, 1 - 2 weeks to arrive. This 2024 SIERRA 1500 comes loaded up and powered by the most desirable 3.0L diesel engine! Equipped with the Premium package, Technology Package adaptive cruise control, sunroof, rear sliding power window, Universal Home Remote, BOSE audio speakers, Heads Up Display, Heated And Cooled Seats, Heated Steering, Remote Start, AT4 sport assist steps, and much more! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS RARE TRUCK...Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 365-601-8318 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Integrated Tailgate Step

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Used 2017 RAM 2500 Laramie for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 RAM 2500 Laramie 103,274 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Crew Cab Denali Ultimate for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Crew Cab Denali Ultimate 12,026 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$92,525

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Contact Seller
2024 GMC Sierra 1500