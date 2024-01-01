$120,704+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Crew Cab Denali
2024 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Crew Cab Denali
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
780-435-4000
$120,704
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,883 KM
Vehicle Description
Unit in transit 1-2 weeks.... THE WAIT IS OVER... Be the first to own this 2024 Sierra 3500HD Duramax Denali. Fully loaded including the Denali Reserve Package, 360 Cam, Heated front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering, Ventilated Seats, Rear Streaming Mirror, 5th Wheel Prep Package, Power Steps and so much more... Don't wait for months and months with hopes of getting it someday...This unit has been built and it's on the way... CALL NOW to secure yours....Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips!Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Call Dealer
780-435-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
780-435-4000