$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium
2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium
Location
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Tackle Any Job with the 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium
The 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium is built to dominate tough tasks and rugged adventures with ease. Equipped with a powerful and efficient 999cc ProStar engine, this side-by-side delivers exceptional torque, smooth handling, and unparalleled durability for both work and play. Whether you’re conquering challenging trails or handling demanding jobs, the Ranger 1000 Premium is designed to perform.
With 12 inches of ground clearance, independent rear suspension, and an advanced on-demand all-wheel drive system, the Ranger 1000 Premium ensures a smooth, stable ride over rough terrain. Its impressive towing capacity of up to 2,500 pounds and a 1,000-pound cargo box make it the perfect companion for hauling gear, supplies, or equipment.
Built for Comfort and Versatility
The 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium features a spacious and ergonomic cab to keep you comfortable, even during long hours on the job or trail. Adjustable seating, user-friendly controls, and abundant storage for tools and gear combine practicality with premium comfort. Whether you’re working hard or exploring the great outdoors, this side-by-side is ready for any challenge.
Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery
Make the 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium yours today with our flexible financing options that fit your budget. Plus, take advantage of our fast, nationwide delivery for ultimate convenience. Don’t wait to experience the power and reliability of the Ranger 1000 Premium—contact us now to learn more or schedule your test ride!
