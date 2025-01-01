Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Tackle Any Job with the 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium</strong></p><p>The 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium is built to dominate tough tasks and rugged adventures with ease. Equipped with a powerful and efficient 999cc ProStar engine, this side-by-side delivers exceptional torque, smooth handling, and unparalleled durability for both work and play. Whether you’re conquering challenging trails or handling demanding jobs, the Ranger 1000 Premium is designed to perform.</p><p> </p><p>With 12 inches of ground clearance, independent rear suspension, and an advanced on-demand all-wheel drive system, the Ranger 1000 Premium ensures a smooth, stable ride over rough terrain. Its impressive towing capacity of up to 2,500 pounds and a 1,000-pound cargo box make it the perfect companion for hauling gear, supplies, or equipment.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Built for Comfort and Versatility</strong></p><p>The 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium features a spacious and ergonomic cab to keep you comfortable, even during long hours on the job or trail. Adjustable seating, user-friendly controls, and abundant storage for tools and gear combine practicality with premium comfort. Whether you’re working hard or exploring the great outdoors, this side-by-side is ready for any challenge.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery</strong></p><p>Make the 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium yours today with our flexible financing options that fit your budget. Plus, take advantage of our fast, nationwide delivery for ultimate convenience. Don’t wait to experience the power and reliability of the Ranger 1000 Premium—contact us now to learn more or schedule your test ride!</p>

2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium

$109 B/W

Watch This Vehicle
12095845

2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium

$109 B/W

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1736986201
  2. 1736986201
  3. 1736986201
  4. 1736986201
  5. 1736986201
  6. 1736986201
  7. 1736986201
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Tackle Any Job with the 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium

The 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium is built to dominate tough tasks and rugged adventures with ease. Equipped with a powerful and efficient 999cc ProStar engine, this side-by-side delivers exceptional torque, smooth handling, and unparalleled durability for both work and play. Whether you’re conquering challenging trails or handling demanding jobs, the Ranger 1000 Premium is designed to perform.

 

With 12 inches of ground clearance, independent rear suspension, and an advanced on-demand all-wheel drive system, the Ranger 1000 Premium ensures a smooth, stable ride over rough terrain. Its impressive towing capacity of up to 2,500 pounds and a 1,000-pound cargo box make it the perfect companion for hauling gear, supplies, or equipment.

 

Built for Comfort and Versatility

The 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium features a spacious and ergonomic cab to keep you comfortable, even during long hours on the job or trail. Adjustable seating, user-friendly controls, and abundant storage for tools and gear combine practicality with premium comfort. Whether you’re working hard or exploring the great outdoors, this side-by-side is ready for any challenge.

 

Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery

Make the 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium yours today with our flexible financing options that fit your budget. Plus, take advantage of our fast, nationwide delivery for ultimate convenience. Don’t wait to experience the power and reliability of the Ranger 1000 Premium—contact us now to learn more or schedule your test ride!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Auto Group AB

Used 2024 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS ULTIMATE $137 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS ULTIMATE $137 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 CF Moto Z Force 950 Sport EPS $125 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 CF Moto Z Force 950 Sport EPS $125 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Can-Am Commander 700 XT $115 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Can-Am Commander 700 XT $115 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Auto Group AB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium