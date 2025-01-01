$CALL+ GST
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Polaris RZR XP 1000 Ultimate is built to deliver premium off-road performance, advanced technology, and all-day comfort. Powered by a 110 HP ProStar 999cc engine, this side-by-side provides quick acceleration and strong torque for tackling dunes, trails, and rocky terrain.
Purpose-built for control and capability, the XP 1000 Ultimate features Walker Evans 2.5 Needle Shocks with 14” of front and 16” of rear suspension travel for a smooth, stable ride over demanding terrain. With On-Demand True AWD and a 90” wheelbase, it offers precise handling and confidence at any speed.
With 29” Maxxis Big Horn tires on 14” aluminum wheels and 14” of ground clearance, the RZR XP 1000 Ultimate is ready to take on mud, roots, and obstacles. High-clearance A-arms and a reinforced chassis provide the durability and agility to push harder and ride farther.
This 2-seater also comes equipped with Ride Command technology featuring a 7” touchscreen display with GPS navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, Rockford Fosgate audio, LED headlights, full doors, and bolstered bucket seats. Inside, you’ll find a driver-focused cockpit built for visibility, comfort, and control.
Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.
780-474-6259