The 2024 Polaris RZR XP 1000 Ultimate is built to deliver premium off-road performance, advanced technology, and all-day comfort. Powered by a 110 HP ProStar 999cc engine, this side-by-side provides quick acceleration and strong torque for tackling dunes, trails, and rocky terrain.

Purpose-built for control and capability, the XP 1000 Ultimate features Walker Evans 2.5 Needle Shocks with 14" of front and 16" of rear suspension travel for a smooth, stable ride over demanding terrain. With On-Demand True AWD and a 90" wheelbase, it offers precise handling and confidence at any speed.

With 29" Maxxis Big Horn tires on 14" aluminum wheels and 14" of ground clearance, the RZR XP 1000 Ultimate is ready to take on mud, roots, and obstacles. High-clearance A-arms and a reinforced chassis provide the durability and agility to push harder and ride farther.

This 2-seater also comes equipped with Ride Command technology featuring a 7" touchscreen display with GPS navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, Rockford Fosgate audio, LED headlights, full doors, and bolstered bucket seats. Inside, you'll find a driver-focused cockpit built for visibility, comfort, and control.

Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.

2024 Polaris RZR

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
2024 Polaris RZR

1000 ULTIMATE

12964445

2024 Polaris RZR

1000 ULTIMATE

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1757698444
  2. 1757698444
  3. 1757698444
  4. 1757698444
  5. 1757698444
  6. 1757698444
  7. 1757698444
  8. 1757698444
  9. 1757698444
  10. 1757698444
  11. 1757698444
$CALL

+ GST

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Polaris RZR XP 1000 Ultimate is built to deliver premium off-road performance, advanced technology, and all-day comfort. Powered by a 110 HP ProStar 999cc engine, this side-by-side provides quick acceleration and strong torque for tackling dunes, trails, and rocky terrain.

 

Purpose-built for control and capability, the XP 1000 Ultimate features Walker Evans 2.5 Needle Shocks with 14” of front and 16” of rear suspension travel for a smooth, stable ride over demanding terrain. With On-Demand True AWD and a 90” wheelbase, it offers precise handling and confidence at any speed.

 

With 29” Maxxis Big Horn tires on 14” aluminum wheels and 14” of ground clearance, the RZR XP 1000 Ultimate is ready to take on mud, roots, and obstacles. High-clearance A-arms and a reinforced chassis provide the durability and agility to push harder and ride farther.

 

This 2-seater also comes equipped with Ride Command technology featuring a 7” touchscreen display with GPS navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, Rockford Fosgate audio, LED headlights, full doors, and bolstered bucket seats. Inside, you’ll find a driver-focused cockpit built for visibility, comfort, and control.

 

Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.

Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

$CALL

+ GST>

Western Drives

780-474-6259

2024 Polaris RZR