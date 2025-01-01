Menu
<p><strong>Power Through Any Terrain with the 2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 SE</strong></p><p> </p><p>The 2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 SE is built for riders who demand strength, durability, and top-tier performance. Featuring a powerful 686cc liquid-cooled SOHC engine, this ATV delivers smooth acceleration and exceptional torque, making it the perfect companion for off-road adventures, heavy-duty tasks, or backcountry exploration.</p><p> </p><h3><strong>Built for Performance & Utility</strong></h3><p> </p><p>With Yamaha’s Ultramatic® transmission and On-Command® 4WD system, the Grizzly 700 SE effortlessly adapts to changing terrain, offering superior traction and control. Its independent suspension, high ground clearance, and Electric Power Steering (EPS) ensure a smooth and stable ride, even on the roughest trails. Plus, with a 1,300-lb towing capacity and durable front and rear cargo racks, this machine is designed to work as hard as you do.</p><p> </p><h3><strong>Designed for Comfort & Control</strong></h3><p> </p><p>The 2024 Grizzly 700 SE isn’t just tough—it’s built for rider comfort. Featuring premium Special Edition styling, aluminum wheels, and ergonomic seating, every ride is smooth and enjoyable. The digital LCD display keeps you informed, while the responsive handling ensures confidence in every turn.</p><p> </p><h3><strong>Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery</strong></h3><p> </p><p>The 2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 SE is ready to take on any challenge. Take advantage of our flexible financing options and fast, nationwide delivery to get yours today. Contact us now to learn more or schedule a test ride!</p>

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700