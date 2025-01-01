Menu
<p data-start=210 data-end=577>The 2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE is built for riders who demand performance, durability, and all-terrain confidence. Powered by a proven 686cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, this beast delivers serious torque and smooth throttle response—perfect for crawling through rocky trails, powering through deep mud, or tackling tough jobs around the property.</p><p data-start=210 data-end=577> </p><p data-start=579 data-end=892>With Yamaha’s legendary Ultramatic® CVT transmission, youll enjoy effortless acceleration and best-in-class engine braking for total control on steep descents. The On-Command® 4WD system, complete with a fully locking front differential, lets you instantly adapt to any terrain with the push of a button.</p><p data-start=579 data-end=892> </p><p data-start=894 data-end=1293>As a Special Edition, the 2024 Grizzly stands out with 27-inch Maxxis Zilla tires on lightweight aluminum wheels, a sleek painted body, and a factory-installed 2,500-lb WARN® winch—all set for serious adventure. The independent suspension, 11.8 inches of ground clearance, and Electronic Power Steering (EPS) provide a plush, controlled ride, even in the roughest conditions.</p><p data-start=1295 data-end=1521> </p><p data-start=1295 data-end=1521>Reach out today to explore financing and take advantage of fast, hassle-free nationwide delivery!</p>

Details Description

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

