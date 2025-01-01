$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE is built for riders who demand performance, durability, and all-terrain confidence. Powered by a proven 686cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, this beast delivers serious torque and smooth throttle response—perfect for crawling through rocky trails, powering through deep mud, or tackling tough jobs around the property.
With Yamaha’s legendary Ultramatic® CVT transmission, you'll enjoy effortless acceleration and best-in-class engine braking for total control on steep descents. The On-Command® 4WD system, complete with a fully locking front differential, lets you instantly adapt to any terrain with the push of a button.
As a Special Edition, the 2024 Grizzly stands out with 27-inch Maxxis Zilla tires on lightweight aluminum wheels, a sleek painted body, and a factory-installed 2,500-lb WARN® winch—all set for serious adventure. The independent suspension, 11.8 inches of ground clearance, and Electronic Power Steering (EPS) provide a plush, controlled ride, even in the roughest conditions.
Reach out today to explore financing and take advantage of fast, hassle-free nationwide delivery!
Western Drives
