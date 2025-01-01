Menu
<p data-start=169 data-end=488>The 2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE Canadian Edition is built for riders who want legendary reliability, big-bore power, and premium style in a rugged ATV. Powered by a 686cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, this machine delivers strong torque, smooth power delivery, and the proven durability Yamaha is known for.</p><p data-start=169 data-end=488> </p><p data-start=490 data-end=832>Purpose-built for all-season performance, the Grizzly 700 SE features Yamaha’s Ultramatic CVT transmission with natural-feeling engine braking, On-Command 2WD/4WD with differential lock, and Electric Power Steering for confident control on rough trails. The Canadian Edition adds exclusive styling and features tailored for riders up north.</p><p data-start=490 data-end=832> </p><p data-start=834 data-end=1109>With 27” Maxxis Zilla tires on 14” aluminum wheels and 11.8” of ground clearance, the Grizzly is ready to tackle mud, rocks, and snow. Independent double-wishbone suspension with 7.6” of front and 9.1” of rear travel keeps the ride smooth and stable in challenging terrain.</p><p data-start=834 data-end=1109> </p><p data-start=1111 data-end=1405>This 1-seater also comes equipped with a WARN winch, heavy-duty front and rear racks, full skid plate protection, and bold SE trim with Canadian Edition graphics. Inside, you’ll find a digital display, comfortable ergonomics, and a rugged build designed for long days on the trail or at work.</p><p data-start=168 data-end=499> </p><p data-start=1407 data-end=1502 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.</p>

2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE

CANADIAN EDITION

2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE

CANADIAN EDITION

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

$CALL

+ GST

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Western Drives

780-474-6259

2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE