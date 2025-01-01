$CALL+ GST
2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE
CANADIAN EDITION
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE Canadian Edition is built for riders who want legendary reliability, big-bore power, and premium style in a rugged ATV. Powered by a 686cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, this machine delivers strong torque, smooth power delivery, and the proven durability Yamaha is known for.
Purpose-built for all-season performance, the Grizzly 700 SE features Yamaha’s Ultramatic CVT transmission with natural-feeling engine braking, On-Command 2WD/4WD with differential lock, and Electric Power Steering for confident control on rough trails. The Canadian Edition adds exclusive styling and features tailored for riders up north.
With 27” Maxxis Zilla tires on 14” aluminum wheels and 11.8” of ground clearance, the Grizzly is ready to tackle mud, rocks, and snow. Independent double-wishbone suspension with 7.6” of front and 9.1” of rear travel keeps the ride smooth and stable in challenging terrain.
This 1-seater also comes equipped with a WARN winch, heavy-duty front and rear racks, full skid plate protection, and bold SE trim with Canadian Edition graphics. Inside, you’ll find a digital display, comfortable ergonomics, and a rugged build designed for long days on the trail or at work.
Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
780-474-6259