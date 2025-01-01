Menu
<p data-start=194 data-end=495>Tough, compact, and dependable—the 2024 Yamaha Kodiak 450 is engineered to take on demanding jobs and adventurous weekends without breaking a sweat. Whether you’re hauling gear, checking traplines, or heading deep into the bush, this mid-size ATV packs serious capability into a rider-friendly design.</p><p data-start=194 data-end=495> </p><p data-start=497 data-end=860>At its core, the Kodiak 450 features a proven 421cc fuel-injected engine that delivers smooth, consistent power with excellent low-end torque—perfect for towing, climbing, and rugged utility work. Paired with Yamaha’s Ultramatic® automatic transmission and On-Command® 2WD/4WD system, you get seamless power delivery and reliable traction at the push of a button.</p><p data-start=497 data-end=860> </p><p data-start=862 data-end=1188>Built for real-world use, the Kodiak 450 offers independent double-wishbone suspension for a smooth ride over rough terrain, plus a high ground clearance for maneuverability in the bush. With a towing capacity of 1,322 lbs, front and rear cargo racks, and durable bodywork, it’s ready to handle whatever the day throws at you.</p><p data-start=862 data-end=1188> </p><p data-start=1190 data-end=1342>Comfort and control come standard with ergonomic rider positioning, power steering (on EPS models), and a digital display for easy monitoring on the go.</p><p data-start=1190 data-end=1342> </p><p data-start=210 data-end=577> </p><p data-start=1344 data-end=1559>From farm work to trail rides, the 2024 Kodiak 450 is the perfect blend of strength, simplicity, and Yamaha reliability. Contact us today for flexible financing options and Canada-wide delivery!</p>

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12542702

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CAMO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2024 Yamaha KODIAK 450