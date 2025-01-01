$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Yamaha KODIAK 450
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CAMO
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Tough, compact, and dependable—the 2024 Yamaha Kodiak 450 is engineered to take on demanding jobs and adventurous weekends without breaking a sweat. Whether you’re hauling gear, checking traplines, or heading deep into the bush, this mid-size ATV packs serious capability into a rider-friendly design.
At its core, the Kodiak 450 features a proven 421cc fuel-injected engine that delivers smooth, consistent power with excellent low-end torque—perfect for towing, climbing, and rugged utility work. Paired with Yamaha’s Ultramatic® automatic transmission and On-Command® 2WD/4WD system, you get seamless power delivery and reliable traction at the push of a button.
Built for real-world use, the Kodiak 450 offers independent double-wishbone suspension for a smooth ride over rough terrain, plus a high ground clearance for maneuverability in the bush. With a towing capacity of 1,322 lbs, front and rear cargo racks, and durable bodywork, it’s ready to handle whatever the day throws at you.
Comfort and control come standard with ergonomic rider positioning, power steering (on EPS models), and a digital display for easy monitoring on the go.
From farm work to trail rides, the 2024 Kodiak 450 is the perfect blend of strength, simplicity, and Yamaha reliability. Contact us today for flexible financing options and Canada-wide delivery!
Western Drives
