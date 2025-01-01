Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=239 data-end=534>Engineered for riders who crave dominance on the track and the trail, the 2024 Yamaha YFZ450R continues its legacy as the premier high-performance sport ATV. With championship-winning DNA and factory-built race readiness, this machine is built to conquer podiums—and every corner in between.</p><p data-start=239 data-end=534> </p><p data-start=536 data-end=895>At the core is a potent 449cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine with titanium five-valve technology, delivering instant throttle response and blistering acceleration. Matched with a close-ratio five-speed transmission and lightweight forged piston, the 2024 YFZ450R offers raw power and razor-sharp responsiveness that serious riders demand.</p><p data-start=536 data-end=895> </p><p data-start=897 data-end=1234>The motocross-inspired chassis features a hybrid aluminum/steel frame for optimal strength-to-weight balance, along with wide A-arms and long-travel fully adjustable suspension for maximum control over jumps, whoops, and tight terrain. A low center of gravity ensures aggressive cornering with confidence-inspiring stability.</p><p data-start=897 data-end=1234> </p><p data-start=1236 data-end=1456>Push harder. Ride faster. Go further.<br data-start=1504 data-end=1507 />The 2024 YFZ450R is your gateway to the ultimate in sport ATV performance.</p><p data-start=190 data-end=507> </p><p data-start=1587 data-end=1667>Contact us today for flexible financing options and nationwide delivery.</p>

2024 Yamaha YFZ450R

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Yamaha YFZ450R

Watch This Vehicle
12566282

2024 Yamaha YFZ450R

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1748291299
  2. 1748291299
  3. 1748291299
  4. 1748291299
  5. 1748291299
  6. 1748291299
  7. 1748291299
  8. 1748291299
  9. 1748291299
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Engineered for riders who crave dominance on the track and the trail, the 2024 Yamaha YFZ450R continues its legacy as the premier high-performance sport ATV. With championship-winning DNA and factory-built race readiness, this machine is built to conquer podiums—and every corner in between.

 

At the core is a potent 449cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine with titanium five-valve technology, delivering instant throttle response and blistering acceleration. Matched with a close-ratio five-speed transmission and lightweight forged piston, the 2024 YFZ450R offers raw power and razor-sharp responsiveness that serious riders demand.

 

The motocross-inspired chassis features a hybrid aluminum/steel frame for optimal strength-to-weight balance, along with wide A-arms and long-travel fully adjustable suspension for maximum control over jumps, whoops, and tight terrain. A low center of gravity ensures aggressive cornering with confidence-inspiring stability.

 

Push harder. Ride faster. Go further.
The 2024 YFZ450R is your gateway to the ultimate in sport ATV performance.

 

Contact us today for flexible financing options and nationwide delivery.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2025 Yamaha YZ450F MONSTER ENERGY EDITION for sale in Edmonton, AB
2025 Yamaha YZ450F MONSTER ENERGY EDITION 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Yamaha YZ250 ANNIVERSARY EDITION for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 Yamaha YZ250 ANNIVERSARY EDITION 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Honda Rancher 420 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2025 Honda Rancher 420 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

2024 Yamaha YFZ450R