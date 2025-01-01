$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Yamaha YFZ450R
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Engineered for riders who crave dominance on the track and the trail, the 2024 Yamaha YFZ450R continues its legacy as the premier high-performance sport ATV. With championship-winning DNA and factory-built race readiness, this machine is built to conquer podiums—and every corner in between.
At the core is a potent 449cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine with titanium five-valve technology, delivering instant throttle response and blistering acceleration. Matched with a close-ratio five-speed transmission and lightweight forged piston, the 2024 YFZ450R offers raw power and razor-sharp responsiveness that serious riders demand.
The motocross-inspired chassis features a hybrid aluminum/steel frame for optimal strength-to-weight balance, along with wide A-arms and long-travel fully adjustable suspension for maximum control over jumps, whoops, and tight terrain. A low center of gravity ensures aggressive cornering with confidence-inspiring stability.
Push harder. Ride faster. Go further.
The 2024 YFZ450R is your gateway to the ultimate in sport ATV performance.
