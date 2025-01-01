$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Yamaha YZ450F
ANNIVERSARY EDITION
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Dirt Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Yamaha YZ450F 50th Anniversary Edition is a celebration of five decades of motocross dominance, combining cutting-edge performance with a retro-inspired look. Designed for riders who demand power, precision, and championship-winning capability, this limited-edition model delivers everything you need to dominate the track.
Powered by a 449cc liquid-cooled, DOHC engine, the YZ450F produces incredible power with linear torque delivery for maximum control. The lightweight aluminum bilateral beam frame enhances handling and stability, while the updated KYB suspension ensures a smooth ride over rough terrain.
This Anniversary Edition stands out with iconic 1990s-inspired graphics, white bodywork, and gold wheels, giving it a timeless factory race look. Paired with advanced Yamaha Power Tuner app adjustability, riders can fine-tune engine performance for any track condition.
Whether you're an experienced racer or pushing your limits, the 2024 Yamaha YZ450F Anniversary Edition is built to deliver unmatched speed, handling, and durability. Contact us today to explore financing options and fast nationwide delivery!
