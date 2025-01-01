2025 CAN AM MAVERICK MAX X3

Menu
<h3>Dominate the Trails with the 2025 Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo</h3><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;>The 2025 Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo is engineered to deliver unmatched off-road performance and excitement. With its 120-horsepower Rotax® ACE 900cc turbocharged engine, this powerhouse is built to conquer dunes, trails, and any rugged terrain you throw at it. Precision-engineered for speed and durability, the Maverick X3 Turbo is perfect for thrill-seekers and off-road enthusiasts alike.</p><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;> </p><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;>Equipped with FOX Racing Shocks, a robust frame, and advanced suspension geometry, it offers superior control, comfort, and stability at high speeds. The Smart-Lok™ front differential and selectable drive modes provide exceptional traction and handling, whether you’re climbing steep inclines or navigating loose sand.</p><h3> </h3><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;><strong>Designed for Rugged Performance and Rider Comfort</strong></p><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;> </p><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;>The 2025 Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo features a sleek, race-inspired cockpit designed to keep you in control while maximizing comfort. Its ergonomic seats, adjustable steering, and advanced digital display ensure a premium driving experience. With 20 inches of suspension travel and 14 inches of ground clearance, you’ll glide over rough terrain with ease.</p><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;> </p><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;>Add in its 4-point harnesses, reinforced roll cage, and durable 29-inch Maxxis Bighorn tires, and the Maverick X3 Turbo is ready to handle the most demanding adventures with safety and reliability.</p><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;> </p><h3><strong>Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery</strong></h3><p style=font-size: medium; font-weight: 400;>Experience the thrill of the 2025 Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo with our budget-friendly financing plans. Plus, take advantage of our fast, nationwide delivery service to get your ride delivered right to your doorstep. Don’t wait—contact us today to learn more or schedule your test ride!</p>

Details Description

TURBO $139 B/W

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

