$CALL+ tax & licensing
2025 Can-Am Outlander 700 XMR
$113 B/W
2025 Can-Am Outlander 700 XMR
$113 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Can-Am Outlander 700 XMR is built for riders who demand top-tier mud performance and unstoppable all-terrain capability. Powered by a 650cc-class Rotax engine, this beast delivers exceptional torque and power, ensuring you can conquer deep mud, rugged trails, and demanding conditions with ease.
Designed specifically for mud riding, the Outlander 700 XMR comes equipped with factory-installed snorkels, a relocated radiator for optimal cooling, and Can-Am’s Visco-4Lok† front differential for superior traction when things get tough. The 28-inch ITP Cryptid tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels provide maximum grip and flotation, keeping you moving through the deepest bogs.
With 12.5 inches of ground clearance, arched A-arms, and a heavy-duty suspension system, this ATV is ready to handle extreme terrain. The selectable 2WD/4WD modes and electronic power steering (EPS) ensure smooth handling and control, even in the roughest conditions.
If you're looking for a mud-ready ATV that can handle anything, the 2025 Can-Am Outlander 700 XMR is the perfect choice. Contact us today to explore financing options and enjoy fast nationwide delivery!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259