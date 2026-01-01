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With this Vehicle you can DOMINATE the road with style!Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Navigation, Power Outlet, Remote Engine Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, Cooled Front Seat(s), Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Tow Hooks, Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Power Door Locks, Heated Front Seat(s), Bluetooth Connection, Seat Memory, Multi-Zone A/C, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Smart Device Integration. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2025 GMC Sierra 3500

12,167 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
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2025 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Crew Cab Denali

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13974702

2025 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Crew Cab Denali

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

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Used
12,167KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT4UWEY7SF311772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 26170A
  • Mileage 12,167 KM

Vehicle Description

With this Vehicle you can DOMINATE the road with style!Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Navigation, Power Outlet, Remote Engine Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, Cooled Front Seat(s), Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Tow Hooks, Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Power Door Locks, Heated Front Seat(s), Bluetooth Connection, Seat Memory, Multi-Zone A/C, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Smart Device Integration. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Integrated Tailgate Step

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (470 hp [350.5 kW] @ 2800 rpm 975 lb-ft of torque [1322 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

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780-435-XXXX

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780-435-4000

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Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2025 GMC Sierra 3500