2025 Honda Rancher 420
2025 Honda Rancher 420
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
The 2025 Honda Rancher 420 continues the legacy of one of Canada’s most trusted ATVs — delivering legendary reliability, practical performance, and everyday workhorse capability. Powered by a fuel-injected 420cc Honda engine, the Rancher offers smooth power delivery, excellent fuel efficiency, and the rock-solid dependability Honda is known for.
Available with Electric Shift Program (ESP) or automatic DCT, plus selectable 2WD/4WD, the 2025 Rancher is built to adapt — whether you're hauling firewood, checking fences, or heading deep into the bush. Its independent rear suspension (IRS) option provides a smoother ride and better traction on uneven ground, while TraxLok® ensures reliable control in challenging conditions.
With a towing capacity of 848 lbs, durable front and rear racks, and full floorboards, this ATV is made for work — but doesn’t back down from a little fun on the trail either. Clean, modern styling and Honda’s signature low-maintenance design round out a package that’s perfect for farmers, hunters, and everyday riders alike.
