<p data-start=131 data-end=486>The 2025 Honda Rancher 420 continues the legacy of one of Canada’s most trusted ATVs — delivering legendary reliability, practical performance, and everyday workhorse capability. Powered by a fuel-injected 420cc Honda engine, the Rancher offers smooth power delivery, excellent fuel efficiency, and the rock-solid dependability Honda is known for.</p><p data-start=131 data-end=486> </p><p data-start=488 data-end=887>Available with Electric Shift Program (ESP) or automatic DCT, plus selectable 2WD/4WD, the 2025 Rancher is built to adapt — whether youre hauling firewood, checking fences, or heading deep into the bush. Its independent rear suspension (IRS) option provides a smoother ride and better traction on uneven ground, while TraxLok® ensures reliable control in challenging conditions.</p><p data-start=488 data-end=887> </p><p data-start=889 data-end=1219>With a towing capacity of 848 lbs, durable front and rear racks, and full floorboards, this ATV is made for work — but doesn’t back down from a little fun on the trail either. Clean, modern styling and Honda’s signature low-maintenance design round out a package that’s perfect for farmers, hunters, and everyday riders alike.</p><p data-start=138 data-end=511> </p><p data-start=1221 data-end=1416>Contact us now to learn about available Rancher models, financing options, and fast delivery across Canada!</p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

