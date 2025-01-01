$CALL+ tax & licensing
2025 Honda Rubicon
520
2025 Honda Rubicon
520
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Honda FourTrax Foreman Rubicon 520 is built for riders who demand power, durability, and all-terrain capability. Featuring a 518cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine, this ATV delivers strong torque and reliable performance for conquering tough trails, deep mud, and heavy workloads.
Designed for superior handling, the Rubicon 520 is equipped with independent rear suspension (IRS), providing a smooth and comfortable ride over rough terrain. With up to 10.5 inches of ground clearance and an on-demand 4WD system, this machine ensures maximum traction and stability in any environment.
This model features Honda’s automatic DCT transmission, allowing for seamless gear shifts and manual override mode for greater control. The Electronic Power Steering (EPS) option enhances rider comfort, reducing steering effort in technical terrain.
Built to handle both work and play, the 2025 Rubicon 520 offers a 1,322-lb towing capacity, front and rear cargo racks, and a durable chassis designed for years of dependable use. The LED headlights and digital display provide clear visibility and modern convenience, while the optional Honda GPS navigation system adds extra confidence on the trail.
Whether you're exploring rugged backcountry or handling demanding tasks, the 2025 Honda FourTrax Foreman Rubicon 520 delivers legendary Honda reliability with unbeatable versatility. Contact us today for financing options and fast nationwide delivery!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259