Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Experience Ultimate Luxury and Capability with the 2025 Polaris Ranger 1000 NorthStar Ultimate Edition
The 2025 Polaris Ranger 1000 NorthStar Ultimate Edition redefines what it means to work and play in comfort. Fully loaded with advanced features, including Polaris Ride Command, this premium side-by-side is designed for those who demand power, durability, and the latest technology. Powered by a 999cc ProStar engine, it delivers unmatched performance for the toughest tasks and the most rugged trails.
Equipped with industry-leading features like a fully enclosed cab, heating and air conditioning, and an on-demand all-wheel drive system, the NorthStar Ultimate Edition ensures you can tackle any terrain or weather conditions with ease. With a towing capacity of up to 2,500 pounds and a 1,000-pound capacity cargo box, this side-by-side is perfect for heavy-duty tasks or backcountry adventures.
Advanced Technology with Polaris Ride Command
Stay connected and in control with Polaris Ride Command, featuring GPS navigation, group ride tracking, and a 7-inch glove-touch display. Integrated audio and Bluetooth connectivity enhance your experience, keeping you entertained and informed whether you're on the job site or out exploring the trails.
Designed for Comfort and Versatility
The 2025 Ranger 1000 NorthStar Ultimate Edition combines rugged performance with unmatched comfort. Its premium interior includes adjustable seating, ample storage, and automotive-style doors for a quiet, secure ride. A built-in winch, LED lighting, and premium wheels add to its functionality and style, ensuring you’re ready for any challenge.
Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery
Take home the 2025 Polaris Ranger 1000 NorthStar Ultimate Edition with our flexible financing options tailored to your budget. Plus, enjoy fast, nationwide delivery for added convenience. Don’t miss your chance to own the ultimate side-by-side—contact us today to learn more or schedule your test ride!
