2025 Ski-Doo Freeride 850 E-TEC Turbo R 154
2025 Ski-Doo Freeride 850 E-TEC Turbo R 154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Snowmobile
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Ski-Doo Freeride 850 Turbo 154 is built for riders who demand maximum power, agility, and capability in deep snow and steep backcountry terrain. Powered by the 850 E-TEC Turbo R engine, it delivers hard-hitting boost, instant throttle response, and class-leading performance for climbing, carving, and technical mountain riding.
Purpose-built for aggressive off-trail use, the Freeride 154 features KYB Pro Series shocks, a lightweight chassis, and a mountain-tuned suspension that provides excellent control and stability in challenging conditions. The 154-inch track with deep lugs gives exceptional traction, flotation, and lift in powder, allowing riders to tackle sidehills, drops, and tight lines with confidence.
Equipped with adjustable ski stance, a rigid running board design, and a narrow mountain profile, this machine is engineered for precise handling and quick body-English movements. The turbocharged powerplant maintains strong output at elevation, making it perfect for high-altitude mountain zones.
Inside the cockpit, the Freeride includes a premium digital gauge, LED lighting, a lightweight mountain seat, and rider-focused ergonomics that keep you comfortable and in control during long days in deep snow.
