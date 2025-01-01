2025 Ski-Doo Freeride 850 E-TEC Turbo R 154

Menu
The 2025 Ski-Doo Freeride 850 Turbo 154 is built for riders who demand maximum power, agility, and capability in deep snow and steep backcountry terrain. Powered by the 850 E-TEC Turbo R engine, it delivers hard-hitting boost, instant throttle response, and class-leading performance for climbing, carving, and technical mountain riding.

Purpose-built for aggressive off-trail use, the Freeride 154 features KYB Pro Series shocks, a lightweight chassis, and a mountain-tuned suspension that provides excellent control and stability in challenging conditions. The 154-inch track with deep lugs gives exceptional traction, flotation, and lift in powder, allowing riders to tackle sidehills, drops, and tight lines with confidence.

Equipped with adjustable ski stance, a rigid running board design, and a narrow mountain profile, this machine is engineered for precise handling and quick body-English movements. The turbocharged powerplant maintains strong output at elevation, making it perfect for high-altitude mountain zones.

Inside the cockpit, the Freeride includes a premium digital gauge, LED lighting, a lightweight mountain seat, and rider-focused ergonomics that keep you comfortable and in control during long days in deep snow.

Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Snowmobile
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Ski-Doo Freeride 850 Turbo 154 is built for riders who demand maximum power, agility, and capability in deep snow and steep backcountry terrain. Powered by the 850 E-TEC Turbo R engine, it delivers hard-hitting boost, instant throttle response, and class-leading performance for climbing, carving, and technical mountain riding.

 

Purpose-built for aggressive off-trail use, the Freeride 154 features KYB Pro Series shocks, a lightweight chassis, and a mountain-tuned suspension that provides excellent control and stability in challenging conditions. The 154-inch track with deep lugs gives exceptional traction, flotation, and lift in powder, allowing riders to tackle sidehills, drops, and tight lines with confidence.

 

Equipped with adjustable ski stance, a rigid running board design, and a narrow mountain profile, this machine is engineered for precise handling and quick body-English movements. The turbocharged powerplant maintains strong output at elevation, making it perfect for high-altitude mountain zones.

 

Inside the cockpit, the Freeride includes a premium digital gauge, LED lighting, a lightweight mountain seat, and rider-focused ergonomics that keep you comfortable and in control during long days in deep snow.

 

 

Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!

2025 Ski-Doo Freeride 850 E-TEC Turbo R 154