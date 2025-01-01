$CALL+ tax & licensing
2025 Yamaha Bolt
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Engineered with timeless American bobber styling and backed by Yamaha’s legendary reliability, the 2025 Yamaha Bolt is a stripped-down V-twin cruiser built for riders who crave simplicity, torque, and attitude. At its heart lies a proven 942cc air-cooled V-twin engine, delivering a satisfying pulse, deep exhaust note, and strong low-end performance perfect for both urban rides and weekend escapes.
The Bolt’s minimalist design is enhanced by a compact chassis, low seat height, and natural riding position, offering a connected, comfortable experience for riders of all skill levels. A belt drive system ensures smooth power delivery with minimal maintenance, while the twin rear shocks and cast aluminum wheels provide both stability and style.
True to its bobber roots, the Bolt features blacked-out components, a teardrop fuel tank, and subtle vintage cues that make it feel custom right out of the crate. It’s a modern cruiser that respects the past—built to be ridden hard, customized easily, and enjoyed fully.
