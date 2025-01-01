Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=395>The 2025 Yamaha Kodiak 700 SE is built for those who demand both performance and reliability in their off-road adventures. Powered by a 700cc engine, this ATV offers the perfect balance of power and handling, making it ideal for trail riding, hunting, or working on the farm. Whether you’re tackling tough trails or hauling heavy loads, the Kodiak 700 SE is designed to get the job done.</p><p data-start=0 data-end=395> </p><p data-start=397 data-end=808>Equipped with Yamaha’s Ultramatic CVT transmission for smooth, reliable shifting, and On-Command 4WD for superior traction in challenging conditions, the Kodiak 700 SE offers a ride you can trust. The independent double wishbone suspension and ground clearance of 9.7 inches ensure a smooth ride even over rough terrain, while the electronic power steering reduces fatigue during long rides.</p><p data-start=397 data-end=808> </p><p data-start=810 data-end=1059>The 2025 Kodiak 700 SE is not just about power—it’s also built for comfort. With its ergonomically designed seat, spacious rack system, and LED headlights, this ATV offers both performance and convenience for any off-road enthusiast.</p><p data-start=810 data-end=1059> </p><p data-start=1061 data-end=1322 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>For those who want the latest in off-road performance with flexible financing options and nationwide delivery, the 2025 Yamaha Kodiak 700 SE is ready to tackle anything you throw its way. Contact us today for more details or to schedule a test ride!</p>

Details Description

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2025 Yamaha KODIAK 700