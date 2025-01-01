$CALL+ tax & licensing
2025 Yamaha YZ450F
MONSTER ENERGY EDITION
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Dirt Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The Yamaha YZ450F Monster Energy Edition is a race-proven powerhouse wrapped in factory-style attitude. Built on the same platform that powers Yamaha’s championship-winning motocross teams, this special edition brings factory-level performance and aggressive Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing graphics straight to your garage.
At its heart is a lightweight 450cc 4-stroke engine with a reversed cylinder head and rearward-slanted design — delivering exceptional mass centralization, explosive power, and razor-sharp throttle response. The 2024 YZ450F is lighter, slimmer, and more powerful than ever, giving riders unmatched control, balance, and stamina over long motos.
Premium KYB® suspension, aluminum bilateral beam frame, and updated rider ergonomics make this machine a serious contender on any track. The Monster Energy Edition adds a factory look with blacked-out plastics, team graphics, and that unmistakable factory bike style that turns heads at the gate.
With smartphone tuning via Yamaha’s Power Tuner App, you can adjust fueling and ignition in real-time — giving you a personalized setup for every track, every ride, and every condition.
Whether you're chasing lap times or just want to look like the pros, the YZ450F Monster Energy Edition brings pro-level performance and factory-team flair to your ride.
Contact us today for flexible financing options and delivery anywhere in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Western Auto Group AB
