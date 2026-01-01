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<p class=MsoNormal><strong>GET YOUR FIRST PAYMENT FREE</strong>: <a href=https://www.clutchpowersports.ca/apply-with-clutch-powersports/>https://www.clutchpowersports.ca/apply-with-clutch-powersports/</a></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>FREE DELIVERY CANADA-WIDE!</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><div><div dir=auto tabindex=0 data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=3f6825e9-91d9-4868-a9c7-09b3e7d49c74 data-message-model-slug=gpt-5-5 data-turn-start-message=true><div><div><p data-start=0 data-end=366>The 2026 Can-Am Defender DPS HD9 is built for riders who want dependable performance, rugged durability, and everyday versatility in a hard-working side-by-side. Powered by a 976 cc Rotax® HD9 V-Twin engine producing 65 horsepower, it delivers smooth, reliable power and strong low-end torque for hauling, towing, and tackling demanding jobs with confidence.</p><p data-start=0 data-end=366> </p><p data-start=368 data-end=727>Purpose-built for work and recreation, the Defender DPS HD9 features selectable 2WD/4WD with Visco-Lok QE auto-locking front differential, providing excellent traction in mud, snow, and uneven terrain. Its Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) offers smooth, responsive handling and helps reduce driver fatigue during long days on the job or out on the trails.</p><p data-start=368 data-end=727> </p><p data-start=729 data-end=1070>Equipped with a 1,000 lb dumping cargo box, 2,500 lb towing capacity, durable cargo bed, and rugged suspension, this Defender is ready to handle heavy loads and challenging terrain. Its strong chassis, impressive ground clearance, and durable construction make it a reliable choice for demanding work environments and outdoor adventures.</p><p data-start=729 data-end=1070> </p><p data-start=1072 data-end=1394>Designed with comfort and functionality in mind, the Defender DPS HD9 features a spacious cab, ergonomic controls, and practical storage solutions to keep you productive throughout the day. Whether you’re working on the property, hauling equipment, hunting, or exploring backcountry trails, it’s built to get the job done.</p><p data-start=1072 data-end=1394> </p><p data-start=1396 data-end=1569>Whether youre tackling tough jobs or enjoying the outdoors, the 2026 Can-Am Defender DPS HD9 delivers the durability, capability, and confidence you need in every ride.</p><p data-start=1396 data-end=1569> </p><p data-start=1571 data-end=1656 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!</p></div></div></div></div>

2026 Can-Am Defender

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
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2026 Can-Am Defender

DPS HD9

Watch This Vehicle
14458378

2026 Can-Am Defender

DPS HD9

Location

Clutch Powersports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

  1. 1784312519179
  2. 1784312519644
  3. 1784312520046
  4. 1784312520486
  5. 1784312520937
  6. 1784312521347
  7. 1784312521813
  8. 1784312522255
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$CALL

+ GST

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Used
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Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

GET YOUR FIRST PAYMENT FREE: https://www.clutchpowersports.ca/apply-with-clutch-powersports/

FREE DELIVERY CANADA-WIDE!

 

The 2026 Can-Am Defender DPS HD9 is built for riders who want dependable performance, rugged durability, and everyday versatility in a hard-working side-by-side. Powered by a 976 cc Rotax® HD9 V-Twin engine producing 65 horsepower, it delivers smooth, reliable power and strong low-end torque for hauling, towing, and tackling demanding jobs with confidence.

 

Purpose-built for work and recreation, the Defender DPS HD9 features selectable 2WD/4WD with Visco-Lok QE auto-locking front differential, providing excellent traction in mud, snow, and uneven terrain. Its Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) offers smooth, responsive handling and helps reduce driver fatigue during long days on the job or out on the trails.

 

Equipped with a 1,000 lb dumping cargo box, 2,500 lb towing capacity, durable cargo bed, and rugged suspension, this Defender is ready to handle heavy loads and challenging terrain. Its strong chassis, impressive ground clearance, and durable construction make it a reliable choice for demanding work environments and outdoor adventures.

 

Designed with comfort and functionality in mind, the Defender DPS HD9 features a spacious cab, ergonomic controls, and practical storage solutions to keep you productive throughout the day. Whether you’re working on the property, hauling equipment, hunting, or exploring backcountry trails, it’s built to get the job done.

 

Whether you're tackling tough jobs or enjoying the outdoors, the 2026 Can-Am Defender DPS HD9 delivers the durability, capability, and confidence you need in every ride.

 

Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch Powersports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

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780-781-1511

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Clutch Powersports

780-781-1511

2026 Can-Am Defender