$CALL+ GST
2026 Can-Am Defender
DPS HD9
2026 Can-Am Defender
DPS HD9
Location
Clutch Powersports
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-781-1511
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
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The 2026 Can-Am Defender DPS HD9 is built for riders who want dependable performance, rugged durability, and everyday versatility in a hard-working side-by-side. Powered by a 976 cc Rotax® HD9 V-Twin engine producing 65 horsepower, it delivers smooth, reliable power and strong low-end torque for hauling, towing, and tackling demanding jobs with confidence.
Purpose-built for work and recreation, the Defender DPS HD9 features selectable 2WD/4WD with Visco-Lok QE auto-locking front differential, providing excellent traction in mud, snow, and uneven terrain. Its Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) offers smooth, responsive handling and helps reduce driver fatigue during long days on the job or out on the trails.
Equipped with a 1,000 lb dumping cargo box, 2,500 lb towing capacity, durable cargo bed, and rugged suspension, this Defender is ready to handle heavy loads and challenging terrain. Its strong chassis, impressive ground clearance, and durable construction make it a reliable choice for demanding work environments and outdoor adventures.
Designed with comfort and functionality in mind, the Defender DPS HD9 features a spacious cab, ergonomic controls, and practical storage solutions to keep you productive throughout the day. Whether you’re working on the property, hauling equipment, hunting, or exploring backcountry trails, it’s built to get the job done.
Whether you're tackling tough jobs or enjoying the outdoors, the 2026 Can-Am Defender DPS HD9 delivers the durability, capability, and confidence you need in every ride.
Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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