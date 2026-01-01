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This limited production Denali Ultimate Yukon comes fully equipped with the exclusive Woodland Mahogany interior, Bose 18-speaker sound system with Bose UltraNearfield headrest speakers, Heated and Cooled Seats, Dual Rear Media Screens, Vader Chrome Trim, Super Cruise Handsfree Driving, Heated Steering, Night Vision mode, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, 16-way power front seats with massage feature and so much more... DONT MISS OUT CALL NOWAsk for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 507-585-4395 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2026 GMC Yukon

6,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
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2026 GMC Yukon

Denali Ultimate 4WD

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14103079

2026 GMC Yukon

Denali Ultimate 4WD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

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Used
6,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2EKL5TR205728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 26209A
  • Mileage 6,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This limited production Denali Ultimate Yukon comes fully equipped with the exclusive Woodland Mahogany interior, Bose 18-speaker sound system with Bose UltraNearfield headrest speakers, Heated and Cooled Seats, Dual Rear Media Screens, Vader Chrome Trim, Super Cruise Handsfree Driving, Heated Steering, Night Vision mode, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, 16-way power front seats with massage feature and so much more... DON'T MISS OUT CALL NOWAsk for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 507-585-4395 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

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780-435-4000

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Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2026 GMC Yukon