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2026 GMC Yukon
Denali Ultimate 4WD
2026 GMC Yukon
Denali Ultimate 4WD
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
780-435-4000
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 26209A
- Mileage 6,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This limited production Denali Ultimate Yukon comes fully equipped with the exclusive Woodland Mahogany interior, Bose 18-speaker sound system with Bose UltraNearfield headrest speakers, Heated and Cooled Seats, Dual Rear Media Screens, Vader Chrome Trim, Super Cruise Handsfree Driving, Heated Steering, Night Vision mode, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, 16-way power front seats with massage feature and so much more... DON'T MISS OUT CALL NOWAsk for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 507-585-4395 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
Vehicle Features
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