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2026 GMC Yukon
Denali 4WD
2026 GMC Yukon
Denali 4WD
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
780-435-4000
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 16874B
- Mileage 4,158 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2026 GMC YUKON DENALI... Fully equipped with options like Heated and Cooled Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Assist Steps, Heated Steering, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, 360 CAM, 15" Heads-up Display, Premium Surround Sound, Heated Back Seats, Dual Exhaust, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Automatic Braking, Magnetic Ride Control and so much more... Don't compromise on Luxury or Safety this Winter... It's not just a vehicle, it's a DENALIAsk for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
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