New and Used Ford Focus for Sale in Edmonton, AB

Menu
Buy A Vehicle
Browse by Body Style
Convertible
Coupe
Hatchback
Minivan / Van
Sedan
SUV / Crossover
Pickup Truck
Wagon
Wheelchair Accessible
Motorcycle
Commercial
Browse by Make
Acura
Alfa Romeo
Aston Martin
Audi
BMW
Bentley
Buick
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Dodge
Ducati
Ferrari
Fiat
Ford
GMC
Harley-Davidson
Honda
Hyundai
Infiniti
International
Jaguar
Jeep
Kia
Lamborghini
Land Rover
Lexus
Lincoln
Lotus
MINI
Maserati
Maybach
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Mitsubishi
Nissan
Pontiac
Porsche
RAM
Rolls-Royce
Scion
Smart
Subaru
Suzuki
Tesla
Toyota
Volkswagen
Volvo
Sell Your Car
Find A Dealer
Get Insurance
Get Financing
Account
Sign In
Sign In
Filter Results
Sale Type
New
Used
Buy From Home
NEW
Only show Buy From Home
Keyword Search
Edmonton, AB (100 km)
Within
25
50
100
250
500
KM
Category
All Categories
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial
Motorcycle
RV
Boat
Trailer
Snowmobile
Equipment
Off-road
Make & Model
All Makes
Acura
Alfa Romeo
Aston Martin
Audi
BMW
Bentley
Buick
Cadillac
Canadian Trailer Company
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Dodge
Ducati
Ferrari
Fiat
Ford
GMC
Harley-Davidson
Honda
Hyundai
Infiniti
International
Jaguar
Jeep
Kia
Lamborghini
Land Rover
Lexus
Lincoln
Lotus
MINI
Maserati
Maybach
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Mitsubishi
Nissan
Pontiac
Porsche
RAM
Rolls-Royce
Scion
Smart
Subaru
TRAILTECH
Tesla
Toyota
Volkswagen
Volvo
-
AC RECHARGE
AM General
AMO
ARCTIC CAT
ATCO
AVALON
Acadia
Adventurer
Agitator Truck
AirStream
Airsteam
Ammann
Argo
Astec
Asuna
Austin-Healey
Autozam
Avenger
BARR
BEAVER
BOMAG
BOSS
Bayliner
Beckner Trailers
Blue Bird
Bobcat
Bombardier
CAN
Can-Am
CANADA TRAILERS
CATERPILLAR
CEDAR CREEK
CF Moto
CFMOTO
CHRYLSER
CLARK
CRUISER RV
Cael
Campion
Cargo Trailer
Cforce
Challenger
Chaparral
Citation
Coachmen
Coleman
Continental
Crestliner
Crossroads
Crossroads RV
Custom Built
DAIMLER DODGE
DOOSAN
DURA HAUL
Datsun
Defender
Denali
Dutchmen
Dynacorp
Dynapac
E-Z Hauler Aluminum
FERRIS
FORESTRIVE
FOUR WINDS
FOUR WINNS
Fleetwood
Forest River
Forest River Shasta
Freightliner
GMC Volvo
GROVE
Gehl
Genesis
Geo Pro
Gio
Godfrey Marine
Gradall
Grand Wagoneer L
Gulf Stream
Gulfstream
HUSQVARNA
Harley Davidson
Heartland
Heartland RV
Hijet
Hino
Hourston
Hummer
INTERNATIONAL 4200
Indian
Isuzu
JLG Boom Lift 2WD
Jayco
John Deere
K-Z
KTM
KUBOTA
KZ
KZ INC
KZ RV
Kawasaki
Kenworth
Keystone
Keystone RV
Kodiak
Komatsu
Labrie
Legend
Load Trail
Lund Boat Co
MERCEDES BENZ
MG
MLRD
Mack
Mahindra
Malibu
Marlon
Massimo
McLaren
Mercedes
Mercury
Metal Valley Manufacturing
Miska
Mitsubishi FUSO
Moffett
Moomba
Mountainhigh Coachworks
NEW FLYER
NEW HOLLAND
NORBERT TRAILER
Nautique
Newmar
Nexus RV
Nordik
Norma
OASIS
Okanagan
Oldsmobile
Other
Outdoors RV
PETERBILT
Palomino
Plymouth
Polaris
Polestar
Praga
Precision
Prime Time
Princecraft
Prolite
Puma
R-Pod
R-Vision
RINKER
ROVER
ROYAL
Radical
Rainbow
Range Rover
Regal
Renegade
Rewaco
Rivian
Rockwood
Rolls Royce
SALEM
SHADOW CRUISER
SIERRA
SNORKEL
SNOW
SOUTHLAND
STOUGHTON TRAILERS
STRA
SUBARU;TOYOTA
Saab
Salem FSX by Forest River
Salem Hemisphere by Forest River
Saturn
Sea-Doo
Sea Ray
Seadoo
Segway
Shelby AC
Simson-Maxwell
Ski-Doo
Skisupreme
South Bay
StarCraft
Stealth
Sterling
Stronghaul
Sun Tracker
Sunset Park RV
Suntracker
Suzuki
TAHOE
TENNANT
TEST
TGB
TITAN
TORO
TRACKER
TRAILER
TRAILHEAD
TRANSIT
TRIPLE E
TRITON TRAILERS
Tahoe Pontoons
Take 3
Terra Track
Thor
Tige Boats
Travelaire
Triumph
Truimph
Turbo Mist Sprayer System
Turf Tidy
UNITED EXPRESS LINE INC
UTILITY
VENTURE
VERMEER
Venture RV
Vermeer Corporation
Vibe by Forest River
Victory
Viking
Wacker Neuson
Wagon
Wagoneer
Wagoneer L
Weberlane
Western Star
Wildwood by Forest River
Wilson
Winnebago
Workhorse
Wulftec
X-PRESS
XLR TOYHAU
Xcmg
Yamaha
jhondoor 710 j
All Models
4X4
500
Bronco
Bronco Sport
C-MAX
CR
Chassis
Club Wagon
Cobra
Commercial Chassis
Crown Victoria
Custom
Deluxe
E-250
E-450
E-Series
E-Series Cutaway
E-Series Wagon
E-Transit
E-Transit Cargo Van
E-Transit-350
E-Transit-350 Cargo
E150
E250
E350
E450
E450 Super Duty
EcoSport
Econoline
Edge
Escape
Expedition
Explorer
Explorer Sport
Explorer Sport Trac
Explorerxlt
F-Series
F-150
F-150 Lightning
F-250
F-350
F-450
F-53 Motorhome Chassis
F-550
F-59 Commercial Stripped Chassis
F-650
F-750
F150 SUPERCREW XLT 4X4
F600G
FLEETWOOD TERRA LX
Falcon
Fiesta
Flex
Focus
Freestar
Freestyle
Fusion
Fusion Energi
Fusion Hybrid
GT
LCF
MACH-E
MAVERICK
MULE
MUSTANG MACH
MUSTANG PREMIUM
Model A
Mustang
Mustang MACH-E
Mustang Mach 1
PLEASUREWAY
Pickup
Police Interceptor Utility
Probe
Ranchero
Ranger
SRW SUPER DUTY
SUPERDUTY
Super Duty
T150
T350HD
TRANST
Taurus
Taurus X
Thunderbird
Transit
Transit 150
Transit 250
Transit 350
Transit Connect
XLT CREW
Details
Year
Min
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
1970
1969
1968
1967
1966
1965
1964
1963
1961
1960
1959
1958
1957
1956
1955
1954
1951
1949
1940
1937
1936
1931
1928
1000
→
Max
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
1970
1969
1968
1967
1966
1965
1964
1963
1961
1960
1959
1958
1957
1956
1955
1954
1951
1949
1940
1937
1936
1931
1928
1000
Price
Min
$1,000
$2,000
$3,000
$4,000
$5,000
$6,000
$7,000
$8,000
$9,000
$10,000
$11,000
$12,000
$13,000
$14,000
$15,000
$16,000
$17,000
$18,000
$19,000
$20,000
$21,000
$22,000
$23,000
$24,000
$25,000
$27,500
$30,000
$32,500
$35,000
$40,000
$45,000
$50,000
$55,000
$60,000
$65,000
$70,000
No Limit
→
Max
$1,000
$2,000
$3,000
$4,000
$5,000
$6,000
$7,000
$8,000
$9,000
$10,000
$11,000
$12,000
$13,000
$14,000
$15,000
$16,000
$17,000
$18,000
$19,000
$20,000
$21,000
$22,000
$23,000
$24,000
$25,000
$27,500
$30,000
$32,500
$35,000
$40,000
$45,000
$50,000
$55,000
$60,000
$65,000
$70,000
No Limit
Mileage
Min
10,000
20,000
30,000
40,000
50,000
60,000
70,000
80,000
90,000
100,000
110,000
120,000
130,000
140,000
150,000
160,000
170,000
180,000
190,000
200,000
210,000
220,000
230,000
240,000
250,000
→
Max
10,000
20,000
30,000
40,000
50,000
60,000
70,000
80,000
90,000
100,000
110,000
120,000
130,000
140,000
150,000
160,000
170,000
180,000
190,000
200,000
210,000
220,000
230,000
240,000
250,000
Engine & Drive
Any
Automatic
Manual
Any
Front
Rear
Four
All
wheel drive
Only show vehicles with prices
Only show cars with photos
Reset
Apply
New and Used Ford Focus
for Sale
in Edmonton, AB
Showing
1-9 of 9
Sort By
Price: Lowest
Price: Highest
Year: Newest
Year: Oldest
Odometer: Lowest
Odometer: Highest
Organization ID: asc
2017 Ford Focus
$16,900
+ tax & lic
1
0
2
,
5
1
5
K
M
Infiniti South Edmonton
Edmonton, AB
Buy From Home Options
2017 Ford Focus
$18,997.84
+ tax & lic
7
7
,
4
3
7
K
M
Kentwood Ford
Edmonton, AB
Buy From Home Options
2016 Ford Focus
Sale
$24,299
+ tax & lic
8
6
,
2
0
0
K
M
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler
Edmonton, AB
2018 Ford Focus
$19,997
+ tax & lic
9
1
,
4
5
2
K
M
Kentwood Ford
Edmonton, AB
Buy From Home Options
2017 Ford Focus
$19,997
+ tax & lic
8
9
,
6
7
6
K
M
Kentwood Ford
Edmonton, AB
Buy From Home Options
2018 Ford Focus
Sale
$21,997
+ tax & lic
5
5
,
1
5
4
K
M
Kentwood Ford
Edmonton, AB
Buy From Home Options
2010 Ford Focus
Sale
$5,100
+ tax & lic
2
0
3
,
0
0
0
K
M
Go Nissan North
Edmonton, AB
Buy From Home Options
2015 Ford Focus
Sale
$14,998
+ tax & lic
1
0
7
,
8
1
8
K
M
Go Honda
Edmonton, AB
2012 Ford Focus
$CALL
+ tax & lic
1
9
8
,
0
0
0
K
M
Go Nissan South
Edmonton, AB
Buy From Home Options