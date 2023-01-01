Menu
Account
Sign In
Frontier Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Toyota Tacoma is the vehicle others dream to own. Dont miss your chance to make it your new ride. Take home this Toyota Tacoma , and you will have the power of 4WD. Its a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. Youve found the one youve been looking for. Your dream car. Just what youve been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2023/8/30

2021 Toyota Tacoma

93,594 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Tacoma

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Frontier Mitsubishi

10502 115 Street, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 6P4

825-412-9701

  1. 10787349
  2. 10787349
  3. 10787349
  4. 10787349
  5. 10787349
  6. 10787349
  7. 10787349
  8. 10787349
  9. 10787349
  10. 10787349
  11. 10787349
  12. 10787349
  13. 10787349
  14. 10787349
  15. 10787349
  16. 10787349
  17. 10787349
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
93,594KM
Used
VIN 5TFCZ5AN3MX246077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ARMY GREEN
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24R0218A
  • Mileage 93,594 KM

Vehicle Description

Frontier Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Toyota Tacoma is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Take home this Toyota Tacoma , and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2023/8/30

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Distance Pacing
Passenger Seat
Connected Services by Toyota
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
1 Skid Plate
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80 L Fuel Tank
4.30 Axle Ratio
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L Direct Injection DOHC V6 w/VVT-i
Sport Tuned Suspension -inc: rear leaf springs
430.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Tires: P265/65R17
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2540 kgs (5600 lbs)
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Black Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 17 Alloy -inc: wheel locks
Instrument Panel Bin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/2-way power adjustable lumbar support.and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Frontier Mitsubishi

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited for sale in Grande Prairie, AB
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited 129,237 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Grande Prairie, AB
2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT 31,247 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Grande Prairie, AB
2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 22,736 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Frontier Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Frontier Mitsubishi

Frontier Mitsubishi

10502 115 Street, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 6P4

Call Dealer

825-412-XXXX

(click to show)

825-412-9701

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Frontier Mitsubishi

825-412-9701

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tacoma