$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma
2021 Toyota Tacoma
Location
Frontier Mitsubishi
10502 115 Street, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 6P4
825-412-9701
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ARMY GREEN
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24R0218A
- Mileage 93,594 KM
Vehicle Description
Frontier Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Toyota Tacoma is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Take home this Toyota Tacoma , and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2023/8/30
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Frontier Mitsubishi
Email Frontier Mitsubishi
Frontier Mitsubishi
Call Dealer
825-412-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
825-412-9701