2019 Nissan Murano
2019 Nissan Murano
SV AWD - Sunroof - Navigation
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
53,880KM
Used
- Stock #: 204325
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MS5KN107774
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,880 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Nissan Murano is a solid choice for an upscale and comfortable crossover that delivers more style and grace than the norm. This 2019 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in High River.
Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2019 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Murano's serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.This SUV has 53,880 kms. Stock number 204325 is nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Murano's trim level is SV AWD. Stepping up to this Murano SUV rewards you with a full-time all-wheel-drive system, punchy performance, and express open/close power sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, inbuilt satellite navigation, blind-spot detection, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel, and heated front bucket seats with power-adjustment for the driver seat, and lumbar support for both. Other features include LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights, proximity keyless entry with push button start, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, dual-zone climate control with an air filtration system, an immersive 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, a back up camera, front collision warning, front pedestrian braking, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Climate Control
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Pedestrian Braking
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
