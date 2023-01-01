$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tundra
Platinum - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
Location
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
111,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9549748
- Stock #: 230053A
- VIN: 5TFAY5F17KX817504
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Built to last, this Toyota Tundra delivers beyond your expectations! This 2019 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in High River.
This Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to advanced materials and its innovative tech features. This Tundra perfectly blends functionality and comfort, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew plenty of room to stretch out with premium materials to create its distinctively upscale feel.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 111,700 kms. Stock number 230053A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tundra's trim level is Platinum. Stepping up to this Tundra Platinum delivers beyond your expectations, with cutting edge technology, exclusive aluminum wheels, premium leather heated and cooled seats, power sunroof, a larger 7 inch touchscreen that features navigation, SiriusXM, premium JBL audio, voice recognition technology, USB inputs, wireless streaming audio, and dynamic radar cruise control. Additional features include chrome interior trim, a split folding rear seat with under seat storage, LED headlights, fog lights, power front seats, power adjustable heated mirrors, spray-in bedliner, an easy lower & lift tailgate, a trailer hitch, power sliding rear window, and Toyota Safety Sense technology which adds blind spot detection, lane departure warning, park assist sensors, automatic highbeam assist, a rear back up camera, pedestrian detection plus so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Trailer Hitch
Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
EZ Lift Tailgate
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
