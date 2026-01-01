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2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

180,075 KM

Details Features

$13,850

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium

Watch This Vehicle
14534934

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium

Location

Okotoks Ford

4 Westland Rd, Okotoks, AB T1S 1N1

403-938-2222

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Contact Seller

$13,850

+ GST

Actions
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Used
180,075KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMZUDLB5JH070854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T-1688A
  • Mileage 180,075 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Okotoks Ford

Okotoks Ford

4 Westland Rd, Okotoks, AB T1S 1N1

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403-938-XXXX

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403-938-2222

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$13,850

+ GST>

Okotoks Ford

403-938-2222

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe