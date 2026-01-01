$13,850+ GST
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2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 Premium
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 Premium
Location
Okotoks Ford
4 Westland Rd, Okotoks, AB T1S 1N1
403-938-2222
$13,850
+ GST
Actions
Used
180,075KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMZUDLB5JH070854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T-1688A
- Mileage 180,075 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Okotoks Ford
4 Westland Rd, Okotoks, AB T1S 1N1
Call Dealer
403-938-XXXX(click to show)
$13,850
+ GST>
Okotoks Ford
403-938-2222
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe