Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford F-150

134,709 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Chrysler

855-996-3027

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

Location

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

855-996-3027

  1. 9375799
  2. 9375799
  3. 9375799
  4. 9375799
  5. 9375799
  6. 9375799
  7. 9375799
  8. 9375799
  9. 9375799
  10. 9375799
  11. 9375799
  12. 9375799
  13. 9375799
  14. 9375799
  15. 9375799
  16. 9375799
  17. 9375799
  18. 9375799
  19. 9375799
  20. 9375799
  21. 9375799
  22. 9375799
  23. 9375799
  24. 9375799
  25. 9375799
  26. 9375799
  27. 9375799
  28. 9375799
  29. 9375799
  30. 9375799
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

134,709KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9375799
  • Stock #: PI0564
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG0FKE32200

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PI0564
  • Mileage 134,709 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic ElectronicRecent Arrival!4WD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC with MyFord Touch, Ventilated front seats.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
6-Speed A/T
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peace River Chrysler

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 10 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150
134,709 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
162,609 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3027

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory