2010 Toyota Matrix
2010 Toyota Matrix
Location
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
403-627-4461
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EE4AC226686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
