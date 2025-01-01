Menu
2010 Toyota Matrix

$CALL

+ GST
2010 Toyota Matrix

13125146

2010 Toyota Matrix

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

403-627-4461

$CALL

+ GST

Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EE4AC226686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Castle Ford Sales

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

$CALL

+ GST>

Castle Ford Sales

403-627-4461

2010 Toyota Matrix