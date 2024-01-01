Menu
2014 Ford F-150

324,107 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

FX4

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

403-627-4461

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

324,107KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET9EKF41027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 324,107 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

2014 Ford F-150